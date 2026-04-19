Syracuse Crunch to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Semifinals

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have finished second in the North Division and will face the Cleveland Monsters in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals. Tickets for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now.

The series will begin in Cleveland with Game 1 on Friday, April 24 and Game 2 on Sunday, April 26. The Crunch will return to Syracuse for Game 3 on Friday, May 1 and Game 4 on Sunday, May 3, if necessary. Syracuse will host Game 5 on Saturday, May 9, if necessary.

Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster and Account Manager. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Guest Services located behind Section 222 on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444.

Single game ticket prices for the North Division Semifinals are $30, $32 and $34, increasing to $33, $35 and $37 on day of game. Tickets for children 12 and under are priced at $30 and go to $33 on day of game. Discounted tickets are available for groups of 10 or more. The Crunch also offer a military discount of $25, limited to one ticket per game per military ID. Prices are subject to additional fees.

Flex Packages for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs are also on sale now for $270. With a Flex Package, fans will receive 10 ticket vouchers valid for any 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs home game. The vouchers may be redeemed for available seating in any quantity through Account Manager, at Guest Services located behind Section 222 on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444. The $270 price is only available through the conclusion of the North Division Semifinals.

The North Division Semifinals series will have the following schedule:

Game 1 - Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. - Cleveland, OH

Game 2 - Sunday, April 26, 4 p.m. - Cleveland, OH

Game 3 - Friday, May 1, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y.

Game 4 - Sunday, May 3, 3 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y. (if necessary)

Game 5 - Saturday, May 9, 5 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y. (if necessary)

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







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