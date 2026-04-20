Syracuse Crunch Forward Jakob Pelletier Wins John B. Sollenberger Trophy as AHL's Points Leader

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Crunch forward Jakob Pelletier has claimed the American Hockey League's prestigious John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the leading point-getter for the 2025-26 season.

Pelletier finished with a league-leading 77 points (28 goals, 49 assists) in 63 games for Syracuse, joining Carter Verhaeghe (2018-19) as the only Crunch skaters to win a scoring title in franchise history. Voted a First Team AHL All-Star this season, Pelletier tied for first in the league with five shorthanded goals, and his 31 power-play points were the most of any AHL forward. The fifth-year pro also finished the campaign with a 20-game scoring streak, the longest by an AHL skater in more than 17 years. Originally a first-round choice by Calgary in the 2019 NHL Draft, Pelletier signed as a free agent with Tampa Bay on July 2, 2025, and appeared in five games with the Lightning this season.

The AHL's leading-scorer trophy was originally named after Wally Kilrea, who held the AHL's single-season scoring record when the award was instituted in 1947-48. That year, Carl Liscombe broke Kilrea's record, and the award was renamed in his honor. In 1955, the AHL Board of Governors voted to name the trophy after John B. Sollenberger, a long-time contributor to the league as manager and president of the Hershey Bears and former Chairman of the AHL Board of Governors. Previous winners of the John B. Sollenberger Trophy include Fred Glover (1957, '60), Willie Marshall (1958), Bill Sweeney (1961, '62, '63), Don Blackburn (1972), Paul Gardner (1985, '86), Bruce Boudreau (1988), Peter White (1995, '97, '98), Derek Armstrong (2001), Jason Spezza (2005), Darren Haydar (2007), Alexandre Giroux (2009), Keith Aucoin (2010), Travis Morin (2014), Chris Bourque (2016), Chris Terry (2018), Carter Verhaeghe (2019), Sam Anas (2020), Andrew Poturalski (2021, '22, '25), Michael Carcone (2023) and Mavrik Bourque (2024).

In operation since 1936 and celebrating its 90th-anniversary season this year, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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