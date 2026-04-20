Canucks Close out the Season with 4-2 Win over the Firebirds

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The 2025/26 Abbotsford Canucks wrapped up their regular season with a strong final win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

After finding success in their previous matchup against the Ontario Reign, Abbotsford rolled out an identical lineup, with the lone change coming in net as Ty Young got the start opposite Victor Östman.

The Canucks looked to strike early but ran into penalty trouble, finding themselves shorthanded twice in the opening half of the first period. After returning to even strength, Abbotsford began to build momentum. Around the 12-minute mark, Kirill Kudryavtsev and Danila Klimovich connected on a quick passing play, with Klimovich finishing off a one-timer to open the scoring. The goal marked his 70th, tying Linus Karlsson for the most in franchise history. Ty Young came up with several key saves to preserve the 1-0 lead heading into the second.

Coachella Valley responded quickly in the middle frame. Just 1:45 in, Eduard Sale fired a shot from the blue line through traffic to even the score. Abbotsford answered with sustained pressure in the offensive zone, and midway through the period, Jimmy Schuldt worked the puck toward the net. Dino Kambeitz got a shot off, and Chase Wouters capitalized on the rebound, tucking it home to restore the lead.

The Canucks kept pushing and were rewarded again late in the period. Ben Berard jumped off the bench, took a neutral-zone pass from Cole Clayton, and made a slick move before roofing a shot to extend the lead to 3-1 heading into the third.

Abbotsford added to their lead early in the final frame, as Joe Arntsen blasted a shot from the left circle past Östman to make it 4-1. The Firebirds responded soon after, with Charlie Wright scoring from the blue line to cut the deficit to two.

Despite the late push from Coachella Valley-including a goalie pull in the final minutes-Ty Young stood tall, making several clutch saves to secure the win. The Canucks closed out their regular season on a high note with a 4-2 victory.







American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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