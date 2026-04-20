Canucks Close out the Season with 4-2 Win over the Firebirds
Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The 2025/26 Abbotsford Canucks wrapped up their regular season with a strong final win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
After finding success in their previous matchup against the Ontario Reign, Abbotsford rolled out an identical lineup, with the lone change coming in net as Ty Young got the start opposite Victor Östman.
The Canucks looked to strike early but ran into penalty trouble, finding themselves shorthanded twice in the opening half of the first period. After returning to even strength, Abbotsford began to build momentum. Around the 12-minute mark, Kirill Kudryavtsev and Danila Klimovich connected on a quick passing play, with Klimovich finishing off a one-timer to open the scoring. The goal marked his 70th, tying Linus Karlsson for the most in franchise history. Ty Young came up with several key saves to preserve the 1-0 lead heading into the second.
Coachella Valley responded quickly in the middle frame. Just 1:45 in, Eduard Sale fired a shot from the blue line through traffic to even the score. Abbotsford answered with sustained pressure in the offensive zone, and midway through the period, Jimmy Schuldt worked the puck toward the net. Dino Kambeitz got a shot off, and Chase Wouters capitalized on the rebound, tucking it home to restore the lead.
The Canucks kept pushing and were rewarded again late in the period. Ben Berard jumped off the bench, took a neutral-zone pass from Cole Clayton, and made a slick move before roofing a shot to extend the lead to 3-1 heading into the third.
Abbotsford added to their lead early in the final frame, as Joe Arntsen blasted a shot from the left circle past Östman to make it 4-1. The Firebirds responded soon after, with Charlie Wright scoring from the blue line to cut the deficit to two.
Despite the late push from Coachella Valley-including a goalie pull in the final minutes-Ty Young stood tall, making several clutch saves to secure the win. The Canucks closed out their regular season on a high note with a 4-2 victory.
American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Canucks Close out the Season with 4-2 Win over the Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Syracuse Crunch Forward Jakob Pelletier Wins John B. Sollenberger Trophy as AHL's Points Leader - Syracuse Crunch
- Crunch's Pelletier, Senators' Kaliyev Win AHL Scoring Races - AHL
- Amerks Clinch Final Playoff Spot on Final Day of Regular Season - Rochester Americans
- Bears Wrap Regular Season with 5-4 OT Thriller over Amerks - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Fall to Cleveland in Regular-Season Finale - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Three to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Hammer Admirals 5-1 in Regular-Season Finale - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Clinch Berth in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Cossa and Postava Win AHL's Harry "Hap"Holmes Memorial Award - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Grand Rapids' Cossa, Postava Win AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2025-26 - AHL
- Islanders Open Calder Cup Playoff at Home Tuesday against Hershey Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- Opening Schedules Set for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division First Round Series vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds to Face Charlotte Checkers in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers to Face Springfield in First Round of Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Cleveland Monsters in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Power Past Phantoms 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Berglund Scores his First in Season Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Barracuda Announce 2026 First-Round Playoff Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Rocket's Condotta Suspended One Game - AHL
- Bears Sign Jalen Luypen to AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Conor Geekie, Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Americans, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Close Season with 5-4 Win over Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Close out Regular Season with OT Win - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Canucks Close out the Season with 4-2 Win over the Firebirds
- The Canucks Shut out the Pacific Division Champions
- Chase Wouters Named Abbotsford Canucks AHL Man of the Year
- The Canucks Shut out the Wranglers in a 4-0 Win
- Abbotsford Defeats the Wranglers, 5-4, in Regulation