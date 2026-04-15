Chase Wouters Named Abbotsford Canucks AHL Man of the Year

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to announce that Chase Wouters has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Abbotsford community during the 2025.26 season.

In his fifth season with the Canucks and fourth as captain, Wouters has established himself as a pillar in the community, consistently demonstrating leadership while supporting local charitable initiatives across Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley.

Throughout the 2025.26 season, Wouters has made a meaningful impact in the Abbotsford community, connecting with and uplifting others through a wide range of initiatives. From touring the Calder Cup to local organizations following the team's championship and visiting minor hockey practices as a guest coach, to facilitating locker room tours for children facing life-threatening illnesses, Wouters has shown a strong commitment to giving back.

Wouters also played a key role in organizing the team's support of families during the holiday season, including personally sponsoring a family and decorating cookies with children at Canuck Place. He further engaged with a wide range of community groups throughout the season, including joining a Special Olympics Abbotsford floorball practice, visiting the MSA Society for Community Living, and speaking with the Abbotsford Police Department Youth Leadership Program about what it means to be a leader.

Whether through in-person visits, community events, or thoughtful gestures, Wouters has consistently demonstrated leadership, compassion, and a genuine dedication to making a difference off the ice.

The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to celebrate Wouters' contributions and his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

Wouters is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025.26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honouring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.







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