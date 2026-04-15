Chase Wouters Named Abbotsford Canucks AHL Man of the Year
Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to announce that Chase Wouters has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Abbotsford community during the 2025.26 season.
In his fifth season with the Canucks and fourth as captain, Wouters has established himself as a pillar in the community, consistently demonstrating leadership while supporting local charitable initiatives across Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley.
Throughout the 2025.26 season, Wouters has made a meaningful impact in the Abbotsford community, connecting with and uplifting others through a wide range of initiatives. From touring the Calder Cup to local organizations following the team's championship and visiting minor hockey practices as a guest coach, to facilitating locker room tours for children facing life-threatening illnesses, Wouters has shown a strong commitment to giving back.
Wouters also played a key role in organizing the team's support of families during the holiday season, including personally sponsoring a family and decorating cookies with children at Canuck Place. He further engaged with a wide range of community groups throughout the season, including joining a Special Olympics Abbotsford floorball practice, visiting the MSA Society for Community Living, and speaking with the Abbotsford Police Department Youth Leadership Program about what it means to be a leader.
Whether through in-person visits, community events, or thoughtful gestures, Wouters has consistently demonstrated leadership, compassion, and a genuine dedication to making a difference off the ice.
The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to celebrate Wouters' contributions and his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the community.
Wouters is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025.26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honouring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026
- Chase Wouters Named Abbotsford Canucks AHL Man of the Year - Abbotsford Canucks
- Penguins Sign Brady Peddle to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forwards Mitchell Chaffee, Jakob Pelletier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Firebirds Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Bonk and McDonald Shine in NHL Debuts - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ilya Protas Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team - Hershey Bears
- Dmitri Simashev Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team - Tucson Roadrunners
- Howard and Hutson Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Bakersfield Condors
- 2025-26 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Sergei Murashov Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Anaheim Ducks Extend Contract of Gulls Head Coach Matt McIlvane - San Diego Gulls
- Tucson Roadrunners Sign Max Pšenička to AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement - Tucson Roadrunners
- They're Back: Six Players Return to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms at Springfield, Game 70 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Glenn Gomez Adams, Kim Adams for Book Signing April 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Panthers Recall Mikulas Hovorka - Charlotte Checkers
- Miroshnichenko, Protas, and Stevenson Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack to Host Annual 'Fan Appreciation Night' at PeoplesBank Arena this Friday, April 17 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Musty Scores 20th in 4-1 Loss to Firebirds - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffith Forces Overtime as Condors Get Big Road Point - Bakersfield Condors
- Terness Makes 34 Saves as Firebirds Down Barracuda 4-1 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.