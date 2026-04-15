2025-26 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced the 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted by coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.

2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team

Goaltender ¬â¢ Sergei Murashov, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

- 36 GP, 23-8-4, 2.24 GAA, .918 SV%, 3 SO

Defenseman ¬â¢ Tyson Jugnauth, Coachella Valley Firebirds

- 70 GP, 9-35-44, 2 PPG, 10 PPA, 3 GWG

Defenseman ¬â¢ Dmitri Simashev, Tucson Roadrunners

- 40 GP, 8-27-35, 3 PPG, 1 GWG

Forward ¬â¢ Isaac Howard, Bakersfield Condors

- 45 GP, 22-25-47, 6 PPG, 5 GWG

Forward ¬â¢ Quinn Hutson, Bakersfield Condors

- 65 GP, 30-31-61, 12 PPG, 16 PPA, 1 SHG, 3 GWG

Forward ¬â¢ Ilya Protas, Hershey Bears

- 66 GP, 28-34-62, +16, 10 PPG, 1 SHG, 2 GWG

Each player will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Previous recent selections to the annual AHL All-Rookie Team include P.K. Subban (2010), John Carlson (2010), Logan Couture (2010), Tyler Johnson (2012), Gustav Nyquist (2012), Jason Zucker (2013), Tyler Toffoli (2013), Ryan Strome (2014), Connor Brown (2015), Viktor Arvidsson (2015), Ryan Pulock (2015), Juuse Saros (2016), Brandon Montour (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Casey DeSmith (2017), Devon Toews (2017), Jake Guentzel (2017), Filip Hronek (2018), Mason Appleton (2018), Dylan Strome (2018), Jake Bean (2019), Drake Batherson (2019), Josh Norris (2020), Logan Thompson (2021), Connor McMichael (2021), Jack Quinn (2022), J.J. Peterka (2022), Dustin Wolf (2022), Jordan Spence (2022), Brandon Bussi (2023), Ryker Evans (2023), Ethen Frank (2023), Tye Kartye (2023), Brandt Clarke (2024), Josh Doan (2024), Brad Lambert (2024), Logan Mailloux (2024), Logan Stankoven (2024) and Justin Hryckowian (2025).

The 2025-26 First and Second AHL All-Star Teams will be announced on Thursday.

2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team

Sergei Murashov, Goaltender (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins):

A fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2022 NHL Draft, Sergei Murashov has excelled in his first full AHL season, ranking fourth in the league with a 2.24 goals-against average and third with a .918 save percentage while posting a record of 23-8-4 in 36 appearances for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The 22-year-old netminder made his NHL debut with the Penguins on Nov. 9, 2025, and earned his first NHL victory by shutting out Nashville in a Nov. 16 game played in Stockholm, Sweden.

Tyson Jugnauth, Defenseman (Coachella Valley Firebirds):

The Seattle Kraken's fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Tyson Jugnauth leads all AHL rookie defensemen in assists (35) and points (44) while skating in all 70 of Coachella Valley's game entering the final weekend of the season. A Toronto native who grew up in Kelowna, B.C., Jugnauth played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin and two major junior seasons with Portland, where he was named the Western Hockey League's defenseman of the year in 2024-25.

Dmitri Simashev, Defenseman (Tucson Roadrunners):

Selected sixth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Dmitri Simashev made his North American debut this season after winning a KHL championship with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in 2024-25. The 21-year-old defender has totaled eight goals and 27 assists for 35 points in just 40 games with Tucson, ranking fifth among all AHL defensemen in points per game (0.88). Simashev made Utah's roster out of training camp in October and has collected one assist in 27 NHL games with the Mammoth.

Isaac Howard, Forward (Bakersfield Condors):

In his rookie season out of Michigan State University, where he won the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate player in the nation in 2024-25, Isaac Howard has recorded 22 goals and 25 assists for 47 points in 45 games with Bakersfield. Originally a first-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2022 NHL Draft and acquired by Edmonton last summer, the 22-year-old Howard debuted with the Oilers on opening night and has registered two goals and three assists in 29 NHL contests this season.

Quinn Hutson, Forward (Bakersfield Condors):

A free-agent signing by Edmonton out of Boston University, Quinn Hutson leads all AHL rookies with 30 goals and ranks second with 61 points in 65 games for the Condors. The 24-year-old Hutson - brother of NHL defensemen Lane (Montreal) and Cole (Washington) - leads Bakersfield and ranks fifth overall in the AHL with 12 power-play goals, and is also fifth with 195 shots on goal. Hutson has skated in four games with the Oilers this season, scoring his first career NHL goal on Dec. 18, 2025, at Boston.

Ilya Protas, Forward (Hershey Bears):

Taken by Washington in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft, 19-year-old Ilya Protas leads all AHL rookies and is tied for eighth overall in scoring with 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 66 games for Hershey, leading the team in goals, points, power-play goals (10) and plus/minus rating (+16). Protas' 62 points are the sixth-most by a teenager in AHL history, and include a five-assist, six-point effort at Hartford on Apr. 4. Protas made his NHL debut with the Capitals on Apr. 8 and has notched one goal and three assists in four games with the parent club.







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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