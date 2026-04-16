Moose Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Chicago
Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (34-29-5-2) fell 3-2 in the shootout to the Chicago Wolves (34-21-8-7) on Wednesday night at Allstate Arena. They were coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Texas Stars on Sunday.
The opening 20 minutes were unconventional, with the Moose leading the shot clock 11-6. Chicago opened the scoring 4:39 into the contest, with Viktor Neuchev deflecting a shot past Thomas Milic. The Moose didn't trail for long. Colby Barlow drew them level under four minutes later. Alfons Freij drifted a shot toward goal, where Barlow tipped it past Cayden Primeau. Barlow thought he had put the Moose up 2-1 moments later, but was denied his second marker of the evening due to a goaltender interference call. Felix Unger Sörum instead gave Chicago the 2-1 lead at 16:41, with the puck deflecting a trio of times before beating Milic. Walker Duehr scored a surprising goal of his own, banking a shot from below the goal line off the skate of Primeau and into the cage with 20 seconds left to play, sending the clubs to the locker rooms deadlocked at 2-2.
Manitoba again led on the shot clock in the second, owning a 10-6 edge, but neither side could claim the lead in the stanza. The Moose had multiple chances early in the period, but Primeau was there to slam the door shut. Chicago was denied a third goal by the crossbar late in the frame, as the teams headed back to their respective rooms still tied at 2-2.
The teams settled into a defensive posture in the third frame with not many offensive opportunities to be found. The Wolves thought they had a go-ahead goal late in the third, but the officials ruled Milic had been interfered with on the play. The game needed overtime, but it solved nothing on five shots between the teams. Noel Gunler and Noah Philp scored for the hosts in the shootout, while Primeau stopped both shooters he faced, as the Moose collected an important point, but fell 3-2 to the Wolves.
Quotable
Moose forward Colby Barlow (click for full interview)
"We battled hard. I liked our second and third. We did a lot of good things, we had our chance, it's just unfortunate. We got a big point out of that, and we just got to regroup and get ready for Iowa."
Statbook
Walker Duehr led all skaters with seven shots on goal
Alfons Freij recorded his first point in the AHL with an assist
Colby Barlow scored his second goal in as many games
The Moose lowered their 'magic number' to at least clinch home ice in the First Round to two points
Isaak Phillips has four points (1G, 3A) over his past five games
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026
- Griffins Record 50th Victory of the Season in Win over Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Falls 5-2 to Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Moose Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Carson Bantle, Michael Milne Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Earn 5-1 Win over Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Tip Moose 3-2 in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Beaten by Bears, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Senators Shut out 3-0 in Final Wednesday Night Tilt Versus Comets - Belleville Senators
- Phantoms Fall at Springfield - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Throttle Phantoms & Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hershey Bears Clinch Berth in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - Hershey Bears
- Comets Remain in Playoff Hunt with 3-0 Win in Belleville - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Lose 5-2 to Islanders in Final 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Continue to Win, Defeat Wolf Pack 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Tristan Luneau from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Chase Wouters Named Abbotsford Canucks AHL Man of the Year - Abbotsford Canucks
- Penguins Sign Brady Peddle to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forwards Mitchell Chaffee, Jakob Pelletier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Firebirds Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Bonk and McDonald Shine in NHL Debuts - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ilya Protas Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team - Hershey Bears
- Dmitri Simashev Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team - Tucson Roadrunners
- Howard and Hutson Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Bakersfield Condors
- 2025-26 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Sergei Murashov Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Anaheim Ducks Extend Contract of Gulls Head Coach Matt McIlvane - San Diego Gulls
- Tucson Roadrunners Sign Max Pšenička to AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement - Tucson Roadrunners
- They're Back: Six Players Return to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms at Springfield, Game 70 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Glenn Gomez Adams, Kim Adams for Book Signing April 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Panthers Recall Mikulas Hovorka - Charlotte Checkers
- Miroshnichenko, Protas, and Stevenson Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack to Host Annual 'Fan Appreciation Night' at PeoplesBank Arena this Friday, April 17 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Musty Scores 20th in 4-1 Loss to Firebirds - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffith Forces Overtime as Condors Get Big Road Point - Bakersfield Condors
- Terness Makes 34 Saves as Firebirds Down Barracuda 4-1 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Moose Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Chicago
- Tyrel Bauer Named Moose Winner of 2025-26 IOA/American AHL Specialty Man of the Year
- Samuel Fagemo scores pair of goals, including OT winner
- Moose Announce 2025-26 Player Award Winners
- Moose Triumph in Shootout Comeback