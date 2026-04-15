Panthers Recall Mikulas Hovorka
Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers have recalled defenseman Mikulas Hovorka from the Checkers.
Hovorka, 24, has recorded five goals and 13 assists in 55 games this season. The Prague, CZE, native has totalled 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) and a plus-25 rating in 115 AHL appearances (all with Charlotte) in his career. The 6-foot-6, 229-pound defenseman has skated in three games this year with the Panthers, making his NHL debut on February 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics
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