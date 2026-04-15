Penguins Sign Brady Peddle to ATO
Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Brady Peddle to an amateur tryout agreement.
Peddle was selected in the third round (91st overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The six-foot-three, 205-lbs. defender spent this season with the Charlottetown Islanders of the Québec Maritime Junior Hockey League, where he posted 19 points (3G-16A) in 62 games.
Last season, Peddle played in the United States Hockey League for the Waterloo Black Hawks. The Antigonish, Nova Scotia native had 10 points (3G-7A) in 62 regular-season games, then matched his output with 10 points (1G-9A) in 15 playoff games on Waterloo's run to the Clark Cup Final.
Peddle's older brother, Tyler, was a 7th -round draft choice by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023. The siblings had the opportunity to play together as teammates on Charlottetown this season. Their father, Brad, has logged 20 seasons as the head coach of St. Francis Xavier University men's hockey in their hometown of Antigonish.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Apr. 15, when the team hosts the Hershey Bears for the conclusion of their 10-game season series. Game time between the Penguins and Bears is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
The Penguins have three games left in the regular season before starting their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Postseason opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.
Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.
Penguins Playoff Packages, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026
- Chase Wouters Named Abbotsford Canucks AHL Man of the Year - Abbotsford Canucks
- Penguins Sign Brady Peddle to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forwards Mitchell Chaffee, Jakob Pelletier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Firebirds Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Bonk and McDonald Shine in NHL Debuts - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ilya Protas Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team - Hershey Bears
- Dmitri Simashev Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team - Tucson Roadrunners
- Howard and Hutson Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Bakersfield Condors
- 2025-26 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Sergei Murashov Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Anaheim Ducks Extend Contract of Gulls Head Coach Matt McIlvane - San Diego Gulls
- Tucson Roadrunners Sign Max Pšenička to AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement - Tucson Roadrunners
- They're Back: Six Players Return to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms at Springfield, Game 70 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Glenn Gomez Adams, Kim Adams for Book Signing April 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Panthers Recall Mikulas Hovorka - Charlotte Checkers
- Miroshnichenko, Protas, and Stevenson Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack to Host Annual 'Fan Appreciation Night' at PeoplesBank Arena this Friday, April 17 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Musty Scores 20th in 4-1 Loss to Firebirds - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffith Forces Overtime as Condors Get Big Road Point - Bakersfield Condors
- Terness Makes 34 Saves as Firebirds Down Barracuda 4-1 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Sign Brady Peddle to ATO
- Sergei Murashov Named to AHL All-Rookie Team
- Phil Kemp Named Penguins' Winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Award
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Concludes 2025-26 Regular Season with Three Home Games
- Gandy Dancers Muscle Their Way to 4-1 Win