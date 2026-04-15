Penguins Sign Brady Peddle to ATO

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Brady Peddle to an amateur tryout agreement.

Peddle was selected in the third round (91st overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The six-foot-three, 205-lbs. defender spent this season with the Charlottetown Islanders of the Québec Maritime Junior Hockey League, where he posted 19 points (3G-16A) in 62 games.

Last season, Peddle played in the United States Hockey League for the Waterloo Black Hawks. The Antigonish, Nova Scotia native had 10 points (3G-7A) in 62 regular-season games, then matched his output with 10 points (1G-9A) in 15 playoff games on Waterloo's run to the Clark Cup Final.

Peddle's older brother, Tyler, was a 7th -round draft choice by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023. The siblings had the opportunity to play together as teammates on Charlottetown this season. Their father, Brad, has logged 20 seasons as the head coach of St. Francis Xavier University men's hockey in their hometown of Antigonish.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Apr. 15, when the team hosts the Hershey Bears for the conclusion of their 10-game season series. Game time between the Penguins and Bears is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins have three games left in the regular season before starting their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Postseason opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Penguins Playoff Packages, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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