Sergei Murashov Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov has been named to the 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Murashov has compiled a 23-8-4 record and three shutouts in his first full season of AHL action. The 22-year-old netminder ranks third in the league with his .918 save percentage, and he sits fourth in goals against average (2.24).

Murashov has also played the second-most minutes and accrued the second-most wins among rookie goalies this season, while tying for the most shutouts by a rookie.

A native of Yaroslavl, Russia, Murashov started the season on a five-game win streak and was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for October. He also compiled two more five-game win streaks throughout the season.

Last year, Murashov rattled off an 11-game win streak to start his AHL career, tying the Penguins' franchise record for longest winning streak. This season, he made his NHL debut with Pittsburgh and burst onto the scene in similar fashion. After falling in his first game on Nov. 9, 2025, Murashov bounced back to post a shutout for his first NHL victory during the NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.

Murashov becomes the fifth goaltender in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history to make the AHL All-Rookie Team, joining John Curry (2007-08), Matt Murray (2014-15), Casey DeSmith (2016-17) and current teammate Joel Blomqvist (2023-24). This also marks the second-consecutive season that a member of the Penguins has been named to the AHL All-Rookie Team, as Ville Koivunen earned the honor last year. Other AHL All-Rookie Team members in franchise history include Toby Petersen (2000-01), Michel Ouellet (2003-04), Jake Guentzel (2016-17) and Daniel Sprong (2017-18).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Apr. 15, when the team hosts the Hershey Bears for the conclusion of their 10-game season series. Game time between the Penguins and Bears is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins have three games left in the regular season before starting their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Postseason opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Penguins Playoff Packages, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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