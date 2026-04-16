Carson Bantle, Michael Milne Reassigned to Toledo
Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned forward Michael Milne to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins reassigned forward Carson Bantle to the Walleye.
Milne, a fourth-year pro, has appeared in five games with Grand Rapids with four penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. Milne was acquired by the Red Wings on March 12 along with Wojciech Stachowiak from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Ian Mitchell. Prior to joining the Griffins, Milne logged six points (2-4-6) and 32 penalty minutes in 34 games this season split between the Syracuse Crunch and Iowa Wild. Throughout his AHL career, the 23-year-old has 66 points (32-34-66) and 126 penalty minutes in 196 outings. Milne was the 89th overall pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut with the Wild on Nov. 16, 2024, against the Dallas Stars. With Toledo, Milne has two assists, two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating in three games, making his ECHL debut on April 1.
Bantle has seven points (3-4-7) and 55 penalty minutes in 52 games with Grand Rapids this season. The second-year pro out of Onalaska, Wisconsin has shown eight points (4-4-8) and 78 penalty minutes in 75 career AHL contests with the Griffins since 2024-25. Bantle has also produced two points (1-1-2) in three games with Toledo this season. Last season as a rookie, the 24-year-old posted 29 points (21-8-29) and 33 penalty minutes in 39 regular-season games with the Walleye. In addition, Bantle logged seven points (5-2-7) in 18 playoff games with Toledo last season, reaching the Kelly Cup Finals. He was the 142nd overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
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