Tucson Roadrunners Sign Max Pšenička to AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today the signing of Portland Winterhawks defenseman Max Pšenička to an AHL amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Pšenička, 19, was selected by Utah in the second round (No. 46 overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Following his selection last summer, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound blueliner recorded 30 points (8g, 22a) and 67 penalty minutes (PIM) in 53 games with the Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2025-26. Among Winterhawks defensemen, Pšenička ranked second in goals, assists and plus-minus (+3), and tied for second in points.

Pšenička also represented Team Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he totaled three points (1g, 2a), two PIM and a plus-6 rating in seven tournament games, helping Czechia earn a silver medal. He recorded an assist in Czechia's 6-4 semifinal win over Canada.

Over his WHL career, the Prague, Czechia native has registered 37 points (9g, 28a) and 79 PIM in 77 games across two seasons. He has also added eight points (1g, 7a) and 12 PIM in 22 career WHL playoff games.

Pšenička opened the 2024-25 season in Czechia, scoring two goals in 16 Extraliga games with HC Plzeň, while adding 11 points (3g, 8a) in 20 games with the club's junior team.

He later made his North American debut with Portland, recording seven points (1g, 6a) and 12 PIM in 24 regular-season games, along with eight points (1g, 7a) and eight PIM in 18 playoff contests to help the Winterhawks advance to the Western Conference Final.

Prior to that, Pšenička spent three seasons (2021-24) in HC Slavia Praha's system, totaling 51 points (13g, 38a) and 70 PIM in 70 games in the Czech under-17 league.







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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