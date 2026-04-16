Anaheim Ducks Recall Tristan Luneau from San Diego
Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Tristan Luneau from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Luneau, 22 (1/12/04), has appeared in 13 career NHL games with Anaheim, posting three points (1-2=3). He appeared in six games with Anaheim in the 2024-25 season. Luneau made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2023-24, scoring 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating in seven games, including his first NHL goal as part of a multi-point game Nov. 30, 2023 vs. Washington (1-1=2).
The 6-1, 211-pound defenseman has scored 10-31=41 points in 69 AHL games with San Diego this season, setting a new single-season high in goals. He leads all Gulls blueliners in points, assists and shots (154), and is second in goals. Since the AHL All-Star Break (Feb. 13), Luneau leads all AHL defensemen in points (6-21' in 25 games) and is third in assists. Among all AHL players in that span, he ranks fourth in points and third in assists.
Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Luneau scored 9-43=52 points in 59 games in 2024-25 and was named to the AHL All Rookie Team. He led all Gulls skaters in points and assists, one of two defensemen in the AHL to pace their club in points. Luneau has appeared in 134 career AHL games, earning 19-76- points with 52 penalty minutes (PIM). Over the last two AHL seasons among all league defensemen, Luneau ranks tied for second in points (19-74"), is third in assists and tied for seventh in goals.
The Victoriaville, Quebec native was named the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. Luneau collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games from 2020-23.
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