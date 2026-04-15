Dmitri Simashev Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team
Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that Tucson Roadrunners rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev has been named to the 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team.
Simashev becomes the first Roadrunners player to earn AHL All-Rookie Team honors since Josh Doan in 2023-24.
Simashev, 21, is one of six players selected to the league's All-Rookie Team, joining Coachella Valley Firebirds defenseman Tyson Jugnauth, Bakersfield Condors forwards Quinn Hutson and Isaac Howard, Hershey Bears forward Ilya Protas and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov.
In his first professional season in North America, Simashev has recorded 35 points (8g, 27a) and 31 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 AHL games with Tucson. He has also appeared in 27 NHL games with the Utah Mammoth, posting one assist and 23 PIM.
Among AHL rookie defensemen, the 6-foot-5, 201-pound blueliner ranks first in points per game (0.88), third in assists and points, and fifth in goals. He is also tied for second in power-play goals (3), tied for third in power-play points (12) and tied for fourth in power-play assists (9).
The honor marks Simashev's third league recognition this season after being named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic and earning Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month honors for January. During the month, he totaled 11 points (1g, 10a) in 10 games, ranking second in scoring among all AHL rookies and third among defensemen.
Simashev was selected sixth overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft and is in his first season with the organization after signing an entry-level contract with Utah on May 28, 2025.
Prior to beginning his North American professional career, the Kostroma, Russia native recorded 16 points (5g, 11a), a plus-18 rating and 24 PIM in 137 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl from 2022-25. He also added two assists in 38 career Gagarin Cup Playoff games and helped Lokomotiv capture its first KHL championship alongside fellow Roadrunners rookie and Utah prospect Daniil But in 2025.
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026
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