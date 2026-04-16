Islanders Continue to Win, Defeat Wolf Pack 5-3
Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Hartford, CT - In the final battle of Connecticut that took place on Wednesday night inside people's bank arena, the Bridgeport Islanders dropped the puck against the Hartford Wolf Pack. The game marked the finality of a 254-game history between the two clubs. On Wednesday, the Islanders roared to a four goal advantage and held on to capture victory and end a long standing rivlarly on top.
In the opening period, the Isles came out to a three-goal advantage. First, it was a five-on-three goal scored by Victor Eklund for his 3rd of the season at 2:44. It was followed by Liam Foudy wristing a shot past Callum Tung at 4:11. Later in the first, Cole Eiserman setup a breakaway opportunity for Matthew Maggio who buried his chance at 12:33. With the team up 3-0, they weren't done and it was Adam Beckman's shot that beat Tung at 16:19. Later, Hartford got onto the scoresheet with a powerplay goal by Bryce McConnell-Barker who deflected a cross-crease pass that beat Seymon Varlamov with one minute remaining in the period. The Isles skated away with a 4-1 lead after twenty minutes.
In the middle frame, there was no scoring, but during the third period, Trey Fix-Wolansky scored at 9:57 bringing the game to a 4-2 score with the Isles still holding the lead. The Isles added an empty net goal with 26 seconds left with Luke Rowe hitting the back of the net to secure the victory.
Bridgeport hits the road again when they battle the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins on Friday night followed by a Saturday game against the Hershey Bears. Games can be watched via www.flohockey.com or on our via our radio link: https://isles-radio.mixlr.com/
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Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Islanders Continue to Win, Defeat Wolf Pack 5-3
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