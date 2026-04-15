Miroshnichenko, Protas, and Stevenson Loaned to Bears

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned forwards Ivan Miroshnichenko and Ilya Protas, as well as goaltender Clay Stevenson to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Miroshnichenko, 22, has scored 31 points (12g, 19a) in 38 games this season with Hershey. He posted three points (2g, 1a) in 13 games with the Capitals.

In 2024-25, Miroshnichenko set AHL career highs in goals (23), assists (19), and points (42) across 53 games with the Bears. His 23 goals led Hershey, while his 42 points ranked third on the team. He also appeared in 18 games with the Capitals last season, scoring four points (1g, 3a).

In his rookie campaign in 2023-24, Miroshnichenko skated in 47 games with the Bears, scoring 25 points (9g, 16a). He collected 12 points (7g, 5a) in 20 playoff games, helping Hershey to the franchise's 13th Calder Cup title. Miroshnichenko appeared in 21 games with the Capitals during that season, recording six points (2g, 4a).

Protas, 19, ranks first in scoring among American Hockey League rookies this season and is tied for eighth in overall league scoring with a team-leading 62 points (28g, 34a) in 66 games.

The native of Vitebsk, Belarus represented Hershey at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois in February. He leads Hershey in goals (28), power-play goals (10), points (62), power-play points (17), plus-minus (+16), and shots (141). Protas' 28 goals are the most in a single season by a teenaged player for the Bears, breaking the previous mark of 20 established by Réal Chevrefils in 1951-52.

He scored four points (1g, 3a) in four games with the Capitals, making his NHL debut with the Capitals on April 8 at Toronto, recording an assist. He scored his first NHL goal on April 11 at Pittsburgh in a three-point performance (1g, 2a).

Stevenson, 27, is 16-12-3 in 34 games with Hershey this season, collecting a 2.64 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Stevenson stopped 21 shots in a 2-1 win last Saturday at Charlotte in his first game since suffering a lower-body injury in a loss at Providence on Mar. 8.

He posted a 3-1-0 record in three games with the Capitals this year, owning a 2.00 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He made 27 saves last night for the Capitals in a 2-1 win at Columbus.

He has posted a record of 61-30-9 in 106 career AHL games with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and nine shutouts. He was part of Hershey's 2024 Calder Cup Championship team and shared the AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award that year with Hunter Shepard as the league's goaltender tandem that allowed the fewest goals per game in the regular season (2.10).

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they conclude their eight-game road trip against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Hershey returns home to host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Racing Night and Toyota License Plate Night, featuring a Bears license plate giveaway to the first 6,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Toyota.







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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