Bears Re-Sign Defenseman Jon McDonald

Published on June 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Jon McDonald to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

McDonald, 27, completed his second season of competition with the Bears during the 2025-26 campaign, logging 12 points (3g, 6a) in 60 games, and adding one assist in five postseason contests.

The 6', 181-pound blueliner has appeared in 91 career regular-season AHL games with Hershey, collecting 18 points (6g, 12a). McDonald also served as a "Black Ace" during Hershey's 2024 Calder Cup championship run.

In addition to his AHL career, the Livonia, Michigan native has appeared in 86 career ECHL games with the Toledo Walleye and South Carolina Stingrays, generating 29 points (6g, 23a).

Prior to turning pro, McDonald played five seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he amassed 62 points (10g, 52a) in 145 career games and captained the River Hawks in 2022-23 in his graduate season.

The Bears will return for their 89th season of AHL competition in October. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.







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