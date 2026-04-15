Howard and Hutson Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that LW Isaac Howard and RW Quinn Hutson have both been named to the 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team as voted on by players, coaches, and media.

Howard, 22, has averaged over a point-per-game with the Condors this season, tallying 47 points (22g-25a) in 45 games. He is third among rookies in goals and sixth in scoring despite playing over 20 fewer games than others in the top 10. A 1st round pick (#31 overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft by Tampa Bay, Howard was acquired by Edmonton in July. He started the season with the Oilers and had five points (2g-3a) in 29 games. He won the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top collegiate player in 2025.

Hutson, 24, leads all rookies with 30 goals on the season and tied a Condors AHL record for goal scoring in the process. His 61 points (30g-31a) puts him second in scoring among rookies with two games remaining. An undrafted free agent out of Boston University, Hutson signed with Edmonton last Spring and made his NHL debut with the Oilers in two games last season. This year, he scored his first NHL goal on December 18 in Boston.

This is the second time the Condors have placed two rookies on the AHL All-Rookie Team after Tyler Benson and Shane Starrett were selected to the 2018-19 team. Max Gildon (2020-21) is the only other Condor to receive All-Rookie Team recognition.

PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE

While home game dates and opponents have not been determined, you can secure your seats now with the purchase of a Playoff Pass. Passes are available as eight flex vouchers to use for any round, in any quantity. Seats are purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis, so do not be left out on all of the playoff excitement. Purchase yours.

FIRST PLAYOFF GAME SINGLE GAME TICKETS ON SALE

Though the date and opponent has not been finalized, you can secure your seats to the Condors first home playoff game. Tickets are on sale now.

UP NEXT

Two games remain before the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Condors return home Friday for a Fan Appreciation Night and $3 Beer Friday against San Jose! There are thousands of prizes to win in the mystery scratchers - everyone is a winner! Then the team heads to San Jose to close the season on Saturday at 7 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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