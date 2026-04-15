Syracuse Crunch to Host Glenn Gomez Adams, Kim Adams for Book Signing April 18

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Glenn Gomez Adams, author of "You're Caller Number Seven, Please Try Again," and Kim Adams, author of "Bella and Nash: Our First Camping Trip, Day 1," for book signings on Saturday, April 18 when the team plays the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m.

Fans can meet Gomez and Kim Adams and purchase a copy of "You're Caller Number Seven, Please Try Again" and "Bella and Nash Our First Camping Trip, Day 1" in Memorial Hall during pregame and the first intermission.

For over four decades, Gomez Adams has been a familiar voice to Syracuse radio listeners, cracking jokes, spinning tracks and waking up Central New York with a shot of humor, heart, and just a little chaos. Now, the beloved local DJ invites you behind the scenes of his long-running career in radio.

From prank calls and promotional events gone sideways to unforgettable listeners, on-air mishaps, and moments of unexpected tenderness, "You're Caller Number Seven, Please Try Again" is a laugh-out-loud and surprisingly touching collection of stories that span from the analog '80s to the digital now. Packed with nostalgia, insider quirks and the kind of tales that only happen in live radio, Gomez's memoir is a love letter to the medium - and to the community that's tuned in all these years.

Whether you grew up listening to him or just love a good behind-the-scenes antics, this book hits all the right notes.

"Bella and Nash: Our First Camping Trip, Day 1" tells a tale of two nine-year-old cousins - Bella, a very observant girl, and Nash, a nonverbal autistic boy. Together with their grandfather, Pop, they head deep into the rugged beauty of the Adirondack Mountains for a weekend of campfire stories and wilderness exploration. But the trip takes a terrifying turn when Nash wanders away from the campsite and vanishes into the dense forest.

A Heart-Pounding Adirondack Adventure Where Every Moment Matters.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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