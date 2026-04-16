Wolf Pack Lose 5-2 to Islanders in Final 'Battle of Connecticut'

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - For the final time in AHL history, the 'Battle of Connecticut' took place on Wednesday night. The final installment went to the Bridgeport Islanders, who claimed a 5-2 decision at PeoplesBank Arena.

The Islanders jumped out to a 4-0 lead just 16:19 into the hockey game.

Victor Eklund opened the scoring 2:44 in, potting his 3rd career AHL goal to give the Isles a lead they never lost. Liam Foudy then made it 2-0 at 4:11, burying his 26th goal of the season off a feed from Cole Eiserman.

Both goals came on the power play, as the Wolf Pack ran into early penalty trouble.

Eiserman recorded his second assist of the period at 12:33 when Matthew Maggio extended the lead to 3-0. Maggio's goal was his second in as many games against the Wolf Pack and was his 12th of the season overall.

Adam Beckman concluded the first period offensive outburst when he notched his career-high 29th goal at 16:19, making it 4-0.

Late in the period, the Wolf Pack went to the power play when Isaiah George was whistled for tripping.

Near the end of the advantage, Bryce McConnell-Barker got the Wolf Pack on the board with his 19th goal of the season. Casey Fitzgerald and Aidan Thompson picked up the assists on the goal.

Callum Tung, who made eight saves in the first period, was removed from the game at the intermission. Spencer Martin entered the game and made eight saves in the middle frame, keeping the score 4-1 through to the third period.

Trey Fix-Wolansky drew the Wolf Pack within two 9:57 into the third period. He snapped home his team-leading 28th goal of the season to put the visitors on their heels.

Hartford's comeback attempt fell short, however, as Luke Rowe hit the empty net at 19:33 to cement the two points for the Islanders.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Apr. 17 when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town for 'Fan Appreciation Night'. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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