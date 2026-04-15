Wolf Pack to Host Annual 'Fan Appreciation Night' at PeoplesBank Arena this Friday, April 17

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will be hosting their annual 'Fan Appreciation Night' this Friday night, Apr. 17, when the club takes on the Springfield Thunderbirds at PeoplesBank Arena. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

This is the final regular season home game for the Wolf Pack this season, and the final home installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry' against the Thunderbirds. The 'I-91 Rivalry' is sponsored by Braman Pest.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance on Friday night will receive an LED Foam Finger giveaway. That's just the start of the giveaways on this night. Over 50 additional prizes will be given out to fans throughout the course of the game.

During each period of play, tennis balls will be tossed into the crowd. Each tennis ball sent into the crowd will have a number on it. Fans who catch a tennis ball can go to the promo table at section 123 to claim the prize that corresponds with their tennis ball number.

One lucky fan will even get the chance to shoot for $100,000 thanks to PeoplesBank. Fans can enter to win the opportunity to shoot for $100,000 at the promo tables at section 123 on the concourse. The fan who will shoot for $100,000 will be drawn during the first intermission.

The shot for $100,000 will take place on the ice during the second intermission.

$2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs are also back for the final time this season. This promotion is available until the end of the first intermission throughout the concourse.

Hockey Happy Hour presented by Minuteman Press Hartford will be available this night starting two hours before puck drop (5:00 p.m.).

'Fan Appreciation Night' is powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.