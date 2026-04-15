Bonk and McDonald Shine in NHL Debuts

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Phantoms defensemen Oliver Bonk and Hunter McDonald wasted little time finding the scoresheet during their NHL debuts on Tuesday night, helping the Flyers cap off the regular season with a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

After clinching a playoff berth for the first time in six years earlier in the week, the Flyers' lineup featured a heavy infusion of youth and development, with a total of ten players from this year's Lehigh Valley roster suiting up for the contest.

Among the five Phantoms players recalled to Philadelphia earlier in the day, Bonk and McDonald highlighted the group as they received their first official taste of NHL action.

With their appearances, they became the fourth and fifth Phantoms to make their NHL debuts with the Flyers this season, joining Ty Murchison, Denver Barkey, and Alex Bump. They also became the 52nd and 53rd all-time Lehigh Valley players to debut with Philadelphia.

Prior to puck drop, the defensive duo took the ice together for an honorary rookie lap in front of family, friends, and a lively Orange Out crowd-an early welcome to the NHL stage and a high-energy environment before the intensity of the contest took over.

And it didn't take long for either player to settle in.

Just over eight minutes into the contest, Bonk recorded his first NHL point, assisting on Philadelphia's opening goal from rookie forward sensation Porter Martone.

Minutes later, Bonk delivered his own signature moment.

On a sequence that began with McDonald delivering a firm stand-up hit while exchanging the puck with Matvei Michkov inside the offensive zone, Bonk received a return feed and buried a wrist shot past Canadiens netminder Jakub Dobeš for his first NHL goal, extending the Flyers' lead to 2-0.

The effort showcased the chemistry between the two defensemen, forged during their time together in Lehigh Valley.

"It was just awesome, I don't have words honestly," McDonald said following his debut and playing together with his Lehigh Valley teammates. "Pretty cool. I was like, 'Maybe it doesn't feel like the spotlight's just on me in this situation when there's a lot of guys that I know,' but it was great that we played with them [in Lehigh Valley]...When Bonker scored, I was ecstatic."

McDonald's impact extended beyond his offensive contribution, as he led the team with five hits throughout the night while bringing a physical edge that translated seamlessly to the NHL pace.

"That's what I want to bring to this team and this league," McDonald said. "Obviously, you can keep getting better out there, but I think I showcased that well."

For Bonk, the debut carried added meaning alongside a familiar partner.

"It's great, we're best friends out there," Bonk said. "I've played a lot with him, so I'm definitely really used to what he does and I think that helps a lot."

Bonk's two-point opening frame placed him in rare company, as he became the first defenseman in Flyers history to score a goal in his NHL debut and just the tenth defenseman in NHL history to record multiple points in the first period of his first game.

He also became the third Lehigh Valley Phantom to score a goal in his NHL debut with the Flyers, joining fellow teammate Alex Bump who did so earlier this season as well.

Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet praised the composure and poise of both players under short-notice circumstances.

"I was really impressed," Tocchet said. "I thought it was a tough turnaround."

Tocchet also pointed to their development with the Phantoms throughout the season.

"I actually think [McDonald has] really improved since training camp, I've noticed that. Snowy and those guys have done a good job down there-and [Bonk]," he added.

By the final horn, both players were recognized for their milestone performances, with Bonk earning second-star honors and McDonald being named third star-a fitting finish in a memorable night for the future stars of the Flyers organization.

The win not only put an exclamation point on a strong finish to the regular season for the Flyers, but it marked just the beginning of NHL careers for Bonk and McDonald-established in Lehigh Valley and continuing with Philadelphia.







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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