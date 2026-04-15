Terness Makes 34 Saves as Firebirds Down Barracuda 4-1

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda on Tuesday Night at Tech CU Arena by the final score of 4-1. Cooper Marody netted a pair of goals while goaltender Logan Terness turned away 34 Barracuda shots to earn his first AHL win.

Coachella Valley struck early, scoring twice in a 51-second span in the first period. Logan Morrison opened the scoring at 5:21 before John Hayden followed at 6:12 to give the Firebirds a 2-0 lead after one. Following a scoreless second period, San Jose cut into the deficit early in the third period on a 5-on-3 power-play goal from Quentin Musty. The Firebirds responded late, as Cooper Marody restored the two-goal lead at 12:33 before adding his second of the game at 14:48 to seal the 4-1 final.

Logan Terness made 34 saves on 35 shots in net for Coachella Valley to pick up his first win in the American Hockey League. The Barracuda outshot the Firebirds 35-31 on the night. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

With the win, the Firebirds' record improves to 40-24-6-0.

Coachella Valley heads to San Diego to battle the Gulls this Saturday, April 18th. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

Click HERE to view the game's full box score.

THREE STARS:

3.) Logan Terness - CV: Terness made 34 saves to pick up his first AHL win in his second start with the Firebirds.

2.) John Hayden - CV: Hayden his 13th goal of the season, the eventual game-winning goal in the opening period.

1.) Cooper Marody - CV: Marody netted a pair of goals in the third period to help Coachella Valley seal the victory.







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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