The Canucks Shut out the Wranglers in a 4-0 Win

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks closed out their season series against the Calgary Wranglers with another big win this weekend.

Ty Young got the nod in net for the second straight game, facing Connor Murphy at the other end. Braden Birnie and Christian Felton slotted into the forward group, while Joe Arntsen lined up alongside Nikolai Knyzhov following Kirill Kudryavtsev's recall to round out the lineup changes.

The Abbotsford Canucks came out flying, with Riley Patterson leading the charge in the opening frame. Less than four minutes in, Patterson fired a slapshot from the slot off a feed from Arshdeep Bains, finding the back of the net for his first career AHL goal to make it 1-0 early. With the assist, Bains tied Christian Wolanin for the most assists in franchise history with 109.

The two continued to click just minutes later. Bains buried a rebound from Bennett Schimek to double the lead, while Patterson picked up the secondary assist to cap off a strong start. The Canucks controlled the period, limiting the Wranglers to just four shots and carrying a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

The pace slowed in the second period, but Calgary began to push back. Both Young and Murphy were forced into key saves, while the defensive units held strong as neither team found the back of the net in the middle frame.

In the third, the Canucks looked to put things away. Dino Kambeitz extended the lead early, weaving through traffic before going bar down to make it 3-0 Abbotsford.

The Canucks faced their toughest test late in the game, tasked with killing off a four-minute double minor- their first penalty kill of the night. They stood tall, keeping the Wranglers off the board.

With time winding down, Calgary pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker, but Bennett Schimek sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Ty Young stopped all 24 shots he faced, earning the shutout and leading the Canucks to a 4-0 victory to complete the weekend sweep over the Calgary Wranglers.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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