Lafreniere Nets First Pro Goal in Condors' Loss
Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (36-23-10, 82pts) dropped a 7-3 decision to the San Diego Gulls (33-24-12, 78pts) in front of 6,649 on Saturday at Dignity Health Arena. Bakersfield remains in a tie for fifth, two points out of fourth with three games left.
For the second straight night, San Diego grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period. After a big breakaway save denied a 2-0 advantage, Seth Griffith (17th) sniped the game-tying tally. A late Condors power play led to their first lead of the night when Viljami Marjala (15th) followed up a rebound to make it 2-1.
San Diego took over in the second scoring four unanswered goals to take a 5-2 lead into the second intermission.
Tommy Lafreniere (1st) scored his first pro goal in the third period to cut the deficit to two, but San Diego scored two empty-net goals for a 7-3 final.
PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE
While home game dates and opponents have not been determined, you can secure your seats now with the purchase of a Playoff Pass. Passes are available as eight flex vouchers to use for any round, in any quantity. Seats are purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis, so do not be left out on all of the playoff excitement. Purchase yours.
FIRST PLAYOFF GAME SINGLE GAME TICKETS ON SALE
Though the date and opponent has not been finalized, you can secure your seats to the Condors first home playoff game. Tickets are on sale now.
UP NEXT
Three games remain before the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Condors are in Henderson Tuesday at 7 p.m. before returning home Friday for a Fan Appreciation Night and $3 Beer Friday against San Jose! There are thousands of prizes to win in the mystery scratchers - everyone is a winner! Then the team heads to San Jose to close the season on Saturday at 6 p.m.
American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026
- Lafreniere Nets First Pro Goal in Condors' Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Gaucher Hat Trick Downs Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Reign Edges out Firebirds in Overtime Thriller, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- REIGN Preview - Ontario at Coachella Valley - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Gulls Clinch 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Rally Late, Fall, 3-2, in Overtime to Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Skid Continues, Barracuda Fall to Knights, 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Amerks Close out Road Trip with 6-3 Loss in Providence - Rochester Americans
- MacDonald's OT Winner Lifts Colorado to 3-2 Victory over Roadrunners - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Defeated by Rockford in Final Regular Season Home Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Canucks Shut out the Wranglers in a 4-0 Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Earn Comeback Win over Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Power Past Americans for 53rd Win of the Season - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Extinguish Utica Comets, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Dylan James Joins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Fall to Admirals 4-3 in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Come up Short in Final Trip to Syracuse - Utica Comets
- Islanders Drop Road Contest to Phantoms, 7-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gandy Dancers Muscle Their Way to 4-1 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Callum Tung Stellar as Wolf Pack Down Thunderbirds 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Michal Postava Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Held at Bay by Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Hang on for 2-1 Win over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Senators Unable to Hold Lead in 5-2 Loss to Laval - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Fall to Bears 2-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Gravel Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs' Mylymok Suspended Three Games - AHL
- Last Dance at Home - Calgary Wranglers
- Panthers Recall Wilmer Skoog - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Drop 5-4 Decision to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jakob Pelletier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Condors vs Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms vs Bridgeport, Game 68 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Recall Nolan Renwick from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.