Lafreniere Nets First Pro Goal in Condors' Loss

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (36-23-10, 82pts) dropped a 7-3 decision to the San Diego Gulls (33-24-12, 78pts) in front of 6,649 on Saturday at Dignity Health Arena. Bakersfield remains in a tie for fifth, two points out of fourth with three games left.

For the second straight night, San Diego grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period. After a big breakaway save denied a 2-0 advantage, Seth Griffith (17th) sniped the game-tying tally. A late Condors power play led to their first lead of the night when Viljami Marjala (15th) followed up a rebound to make it 2-1.

San Diego took over in the second scoring four unanswered goals to take a 5-2 lead into the second intermission.

Tommy Lafreniere (1st) scored his first pro goal in the third period to cut the deficit to two, but San Diego scored two empty-net goals for a 7-3 final.

PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE

While home game dates and opponents have not been determined, you can secure your seats now with the purchase of a Playoff Pass. Passes are available as eight flex vouchers to use for any round, in any quantity. Seats are purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis, so do not be left out on all of the playoff excitement. Purchase yours.

FIRST PLAYOFF GAME SINGLE GAME TICKETS ON SALE

Though the date and opponent has not been finalized, you can secure your seats to the Condors first home playoff game. Tickets are on sale now.

UP NEXT

Three games remain before the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Condors are in Henderson Tuesday at 7 p.m. before returning home Friday for a Fan Appreciation Night and $3 Beer Friday against San Jose! There are thousands of prizes to win in the mystery scratchers - everyone is a winner! Then the team heads to San Jose to close the season on Saturday at 6 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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