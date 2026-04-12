Roadrunners Rally Late, Fall, 3-2, in Overtime to Eagles

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







LOVELAND, CO - The Tucson Roadrunners (31-28-10-0) rallied late but fell 3-2 in overtime to the Colorado Eagles (41-18-6-5) on Saturday at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena.

Colorado captain Jacob MacDonald scored the game-winner with 45 seconds remaining in overtime.

Tucson trailed 2-1 entering the third period before defenseman Robbie Russo tied the game on the power play with 6:31 left in regulation to force overtime.

Rookie Daniil But opened the scoring just 1:22 into the contest, but the Eagles responded with back-to-back goals from Tristen Nielsen and Alex Barré-Boulet to carry a one-goal lead into the second period.

Despite the loss, rookie goaltender Michael Hrabal delivered a standout performance in his third AHL start, turning aside a career-high 41 of 44 shots.

With the overtime defeat, Tucson's playoff hopes hinge on the results of both San Diego and Bakersfield. A regulation win by San Diego would mathematically eliminate the Roadrunners from postseason contention. At the time of writing, the Gulls held a 5-2 lead entering the third period.

HIGHLIGHTS

TEAM NOTES

The Roadrunners have opened the scoring in four of their last five games since Apr. 3 at Henderson.

Tucson has scored in the first period in four of its last five games, outscoring opponents 6-5 in that span.

The Roadrunners have scored in the third period in each of the team's last four games since Apr. 4 at Henderson, outscoring opponents 6-5 in that stretch.

Tucson has played 22 overtime games this season, the third-most in the AHL behind Calgary (24) and Chicago (23), and owns a 12-10 record in extra time.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Daniil But recorded his second point (1-1-2) in as many nights with his 19th goal of the season. Saturday's goal marked his eighth first-period goal of the season - tied with Austin Poganski, for the most on the team - and his third game-opening goal of the year, tied for the second most on the team. But now has five points (3g, 2a) in his last five games since April 3 at Henderson, and 14 points (7g, 7a) over his last 10 games since Mar. 14 vs. San Jose. With 19-19-38 in 40 games, But ranks third among qualifying AHL rookies in points per game (0.95) and tied for sixth in goals.

Robbie Russo recorded his fifth assist of the season to extend his point streak to a season high five games since Apr. 3 at HSK, tallying five points (2g, 3a) in that span. Russo has 10 points (3g, 7a) over his last 12 games since Mar. 11 vs. HSK. Saturday's goal marked Russo's first power-play tally of the year and the 20th of his career.

Austin Poganski extended his single-season career high with his 31st assist of the year, which leads Roadrunners forwards. Has five points (2g,3a) in his last five games since Apr. 3 at Henderson and 15 points (8g, 7a) in his last 13 games since Mar. 11 vs Henderson. With Saturday's helper, Poganski is now just four points shy of 250 career AHL points.

Lleyton Moore extended his single-season career high with his ninth assist of the season. He has three assists in his last five games, dating back to Mar. 11 vs Henderson.

Sammy Walker recorded his second assist in as many nights with his 15th of the season. He now has five points (3g, 2a) in his last five games since Apr. 3 at HSK.

Kevin Rooney, who was returned on loan from the Utah Mammoth earlier in the day, recorded his 12th assist of the season. He has two assists in his last three games since Mar. 28 vs Ontario.

Roadrunners rookie goaltender Michael Hrabal made a career-high 41 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Eagles in Loveland.(Photo: Colorado Eagles)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Both teams started fast and struck early, trading goals just 19 seconds apart less than two minutes into the contest. Tucson opened the scoring at 1:22 when Daniil But sniped Colorado goaltender Trent Miner from just inside the right faceoff dot.

The Eagles answered quickly at 1:41, as Tristen Nielsen slipped a backhand over the left shoulder of Roadrunners netminder Michael Hrabal to even the game at 1-1.

The pace picked up from there, with both sides delivering several heavy hits as the physicality ramped up.

The uptick in physicality led to the game's first penalty as Tucson was sent to the penalty kill at 9:01. Colorado capitalized on the power play when Alex Barré-Boulet found a loose puck in the slot at 9:57 and buried it into an open net to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Despite trailing, the Roadrunners held a slight edge in shots, 7-6, through the first half of the frame.

Both teams exchanged chances late in the period, but Tucson headed into the intermission down 2-1.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson controlled much of the puck possession through the opening half of the period, settling into a strong rhythm offensively.

Sammy Walker nearly pulled the Roadrunners even on a breakaway midway through the frame, but Miner turned him aside with a pad save to keep Colorado in front.

The Eagles pushed back late, generating sustained pressure in the Tucson zone, but Hrabal stood tall. Hrabal saved his best work for Colorado's second power play of the night with five minutes remaining, turning aside multiple chances on the penalty kill.

His biggest stop came at 16:27, when he sprawled across the crease to deny Barré-Boulet with a blocker save. Barré-Boulet and the Eagles briefly celebrated, believing his shot from the top of the circle had crossed the line, but Hrabal somehow kept the puck out. The ensuing video review confirmed the official's ruling of no goal.

Despite being outshot 29-17 through 40 minutes, the Roadrunners remained within striking distance and headed into the third period trailing 2-1.

THIRD PERIOD

The Roadrunners had a good chance at finding the equalizer after earning a power play at 4:03, but were unable to capitalize, failing to record a shot on goal.

Hrabal continued his strong performance and came up with a series of key saves to keep Tucson within one. He denied Gavin Brindley with the left pad and later turned aside Nielsen on a breakaway with a glove save just past the 10-minute mark.

Tucson broke through on the power play at 13:29, when Robbie Russo tied the game at 2-2. Russo's shot from the left faceoff circle found the back of the net after deflecting off a Colorado defender.

Max Szuber nearly won it in the final seconds of regulation, but Miner made a right-pad stop to preserve the tie and send the game to overtime.

OVERTIME

Jacob MacDonald sealed the win for Colorado with 45 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Eagles to a 3-2 victory.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will wrap up their road trip on Wednesday against the Gulls in San Diego at Pechanga Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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