IceHogs' Mylymok Suspended Three Games

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Connor Mylymok has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Iowa on Apr. 10.

Mylymok received an automatic two-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.3 for accumulating his fourth game misconduct in the general category this season, as well as an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 12th fighting major this season.

Mylymok will miss Rockford's games tonight (Apr. 11) at Grand Rapids, Sunday (Apr. 12) at Chicago and Friday (Apr. 17) at Texas.







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