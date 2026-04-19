Checkers Power Past Phantoms 4-1

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers closed the regular season on a high note, taking game 72 by a score of 4-1.

The power play was the driving force for Charlotte's victory Sunday, as the unit converted a season-best four times on eight opportunities across the contest.

The first came off the stick of Sandis Vilmanis late in the first, and that would stand as the game's lone tally until a lopsided third frame for the home team. Ben Steeves launched a rocket of a one timer early in the third to double the lead, then Jack Studnicka came up with a pair of power-play goals to blow the game open from there.

Louis Domingue was perfect between the pipes before exiting the contest two minutes into the third period with an injury. Kirill Gerasimyuk entered the contest at the point and finished off the job, helping hold off the Phantom's final push and secure the win.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on injuries to Kai Schwindt and Louis Domingue

They're precautionary. Obviously Kai got the high stick and we were worried about the eye for a little bit. Louis is probably day to day, more precautionary than anything.

Kinnear on the power play breaking through

I think the important part is that you need an accountability card. I thought the power play did a really good job being that. It's taken us a long period of time to get the power play in sync and I thought tonight was the most in sync it's been as a group. Obviously we're playing a team that's kind of playing loose, but it's a confidence booster but we know it's going to be difficult moving forward in a little different environment.

Kinnear on how the team has built throughout the season

Basically hockey is three seasons. You have training camp, which is the season when everyone is trying to establish themselves in the organization and within our team. I didn't know a lot of these guys to be quite honest with you, and then you develop a relationship during the regular season. More of a dress rehearsal because you have to get into the playoffs. You've got to go through the tough times and develop an intimate relationship with the coaching staff through some of the older players, because again, I didn't know some of these guys, but that's what intimate relationships do. They grow over time and you become closer as a group and they understand how you play and how you do things. I'm so proud of the group because it was a big leadership group change, but those guys really bought in and took it over probably three quarters of the way through the season. I'm super proud of them.

Kinnear on where his team is in terms of being ready for the playoffs

We were on the road, and I can tell you exactly the game. We beat Rochester and I wasn't really in love with the game to be quite honest. We talked a little bit after that game, even though we won it wasn't a really good feeling because I really didn't like the way we played. We went to Toronto, obviously lost a lot of players along the way and we had five D at one point, but I started to understand exactly how it needs to look. Since we've been home it's looked that way and it needs to continue.

Jack Studnicka on the power play

It's great. Obviously it wasn't our year on the power play statistic-wise, but we've really been trending these last couple of weeks and hopefully we can stay at the top of the league in terms of playoff percentage.

Studnicka on the penalty kill

It's kind of like one brain out there and four skaters. It's as aggressive of a penalty kill as I've seen in my whole career, and everyone is just on the same page and trying to score down there honestly.

Studnicka on getting ready for the playoffs

Everyone has trended toward that. Having some extra bodies, there's some internal competition and no one wants to lose their job. It's been fun to be a group of almost 30 guys competing.

Studnicka on playing the entire first-round series at home

It's huge. Our fans are the best in the American Hockey League and hopefully the Jangler is rocking come Wednesday.

NOTES

The Checkers finished the season at 44-23-5-0, the third-best record in the Eastern Conference ... Tonight's four goals were the most on the power play for Charlotte this season ... Studnicka has goals in back-to-back games and four points in his last two games ... Vilmanis has seven points in his last three games ... Trevor Carrick, Mitch Vande Sompel, Noah Gregor, Eamon Powell, MacKenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber, Brian Pinho, Dennis Cesana, Tobias Bjornfot, Nolan Foote and Cooper Black were the scratches for Charlotte







American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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