Rocket's Condotta Suspended One Game

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Laval Rocket forward Lucas Condotta has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Toronto on Apr. 18.

Condotta received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Laval's game today (Apr. 19) at Toronto.







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