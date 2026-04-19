Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division First Round Series vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced the schedule for the club's 2026 Atlantic Division First Round playoff series against the Bridgeport Islanders. Hershey, the No. 5 seed in the Atlantic Division during the 2025-26 regular season, will battle the No. 4-seeded Islanders in a best-of-three series.
The complete schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - Tuesday, April 21 at Bridgeport, Total Mortgage Arena, 7 p.m.
Game 2 - Thursday, April 23 vs. Bridgeport, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.
*Game 3 - Saturday, April 25 at Bridgeport, Total Mortgage Arena, 3 p.m.
*If necessary. All times Eastern.
Tickets for Hershey's home game will go on sale Monday, April 20 at 10 a.m. online via Ticketmaster.
Hershey went 2-3-0-1 in head-to-head play with the Islanders this season. This marks the third time Hershey will play Bridgeport in the playoffs, with the Bears winning each previous series, taking the 2010 East Division Semifinals 4-1 en route to claiming their 11th Calder Cup championship, and topping Bridgeport 3-2 in the 2019 Atlantic Division Semifinals.
Fans are asked to continue to check HersheyBears.com and the club's social media channels for the latest updates on the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
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