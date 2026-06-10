Ilya Protas Named to 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team

Published on June 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears forward Ilya Protas has been named to the 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team, determined by the league's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers as the three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players. Protas becomes the first Hershey Bear to earn this honor since the league instituted the AHL Top Prospects Team for the 2022-23 campaign.

Protas, 19, led all rookies and tied for sixth overall in league scoring with 66 points (29g, 37a) in 69 games this past season. He was voted the winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie for the 2025-26 season, becoming just the second Bear in franchise history to earn this honor, joining goaltender Ron Hextall (1985-86).

Among his fellow rookies, Protas also finished second in goals and assists, tied for eighth in plus-minus (+17), second in power-play goals (11), and first in points per game among players with at least 48 games played (.96). The native of Vitebsk, Belarus was also named to the 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team and represented the Bears at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois in February.

Protas' 66 points led Hershey in scoring - the most by a Hershey player since Chris Bourque led the AHL with 80 during the 2015-16 season - and were the most by a Bears rookie since Craig Fisher (79, 1990-91), and were the fourth-most by a teenager in AHL history. He is just the fifth rookie in team history to lead or tie for the team lead in scoring, joining Phil Maloney (79, 1948-49), Paul Guay, 53 [tie], 1984-85), Fisher, and Connor McMichael (27, 2020-21). His 29 goals were the most in a single season by a teenaged player for the Bears, breaking the previous mark of 20 established by Réal Chevrefils in 1951-52.

Protas also finished his rookie campaign leading the Bears in goals, power-play goals, power-play points (19), plus-minus, and shots on goal (147). He won four team awards, claiming the John Travers / Steve Summers Award (best plus-minus), Kenny Smith Memorial Player of the Game Award, Jack Gingrich Award (rookie of the year), and the Mountz Jewelers Team MVP Award.

He was named the Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month for April as he paced the Bears and led all AHL rookies with 11 points (2g, 9a) in six games, while his nine assists tied for the league lead for the month. Protas notably recorded a goal and five assists in Hershey's 8-1 win at Hartford on April 4, marking the first six-point game by a Bears player since Mathieu Perreault recorded six assists on Nov. 14, 2010 vs. Binghamton, and the first by an AHL player since Alan Quine (3g, 3a) for Stockton at San Jose on Dec. 27, 2019.

Protas made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals at Toronto on April 8, becoming the 71st Bears player to make his major league premiere with the Capitals since Hershey and Washington entered into an affiliation agreement prior to the 2005-06 season. Protas appeared in four games with the Capitals, contributing four points (1g, 3a) before being loaned back to Hershey where he registered six points (2g, 4a) in six playoff games for the Bears.

The complete 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team is as follows:

Goaltender - Sergei Murashov, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Defenseman - Adam Engström, Laval Rocket

Defenseman - Carter Yakemchuk, Belleville Senators

Forward - Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Grand Rapids Griffins

Forward - Konsta Helenius, Rochester Americans

Forward - Ilya Protas, Hershey Bears

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2025-26. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.







American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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