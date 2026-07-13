Bears Sign Garin Bjorklund to AHL Contract

Published on July 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed goaltender Garin Bjorklund to an American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Bjorklund, 24, went 5-9-3 in 17 appearances for the Bears in 2025-26, posting a 3.72 goals-against average, an .876 save percentage, and one shutout. Bjorklund also appeared in eight contests with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, going 5-2-0 with a 2.05 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage, and one shutout. He also played in nine games for the Stingrays in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The native of Grande Prairie, Alberta won both his appearances with the Bears during the 2024-25 season, stopping 26 shots in his AHL debut at Bridgeport on March 26, 2025 in a 4-1 victory. He is 7-9-3 in 19 career AHL games with Hershey, recording a 3.46 goals-against average, an .882 save percentage, and one shutout.

Bjorklund has suited up in 65 career ECHL games with South Carolina, notching a 41-17-4 record with a 2.59 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage, and three shutouts.

He was a sixth-round selection (179th overall) of the Washington Capitals in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Bears open the 2026-27 season, presented by Penn State Health, at GIANT Center on Saturday, Oct. 3. The puck drops on the club's 89th season in the AHL at 6 p.m. that evening as they host the Charlotte Checkers. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.







American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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