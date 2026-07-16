Bears Sign Goaltender Ben Kraws to AHL Contract

Published on July 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed goaltender Ben Kraws to an American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. Kraws, 25, spent the majority of the 2025-26 campaign with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, going 16-12-2 in 31 appearances with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Kraws has suited up in 71 career ECHL games with Idaho, notching a 39-24-7 record with a 2.94 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage, and five shutouts.

The 6'5", 195-pound netminder went 0-3-0 in four AHL appearances for the Texas Stars in 2025-26. Kraws is 4-6-0 in 11 career AHL games with Texas, recording a 3.38 goals-against average and an .877 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Cranbury, New Jersey played five seasons of collegiate hockey at Miami University, Arizona State University, and St. Lawrence University. In his lone season with St. Lawrence as a graduate transfer in 2023-24, Kraws was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the nation's top collegiate player. In his NCAA career, Kraws went 30-41-9 in 89 career appearances with a 2.98 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Kraws also played two seasons of junior hockey with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League, going 29-20-9 in 69 outings with a 3.03 goals-against average, an .895 save percentage, and three shutouts.

The Bears open the 2026-27 season, presented by Penn State Health, at GIANT Center on Saturday, Oct. 3. The puck drops on the club's 89th season in the AHL at 6 p.m. that evening as they host the Charlotte Checkers. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.







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