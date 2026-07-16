Morgan MacDonald Named Ontario Reign Video Coach

Published on July 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign officially announced today that they have named Morgan MacDonald as the club's video coach.

MacDonald, 28, joins the Reign after spending the last two seasons as the video coach for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), working with Ontario current head coach Andrew Lord, during the 2024-25 campaign. The Little Pond, Prince Edward Island, native brings a strong background in both coaching and playing. Prior to his time in Halifax he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Prince Edward Island after serving two seasons in the same role with the Grand Falls Rapids of the Maritime Hockey League.

Before shifting behind the bench, MacDonald, played three seasons as a forward with the Summerside Western Capitals of the Maritime Junior A Hockey League (MJAHL).

Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will be available to the public later this summer through OntarioReign.com. Fans can order their season tickets and begin securing group outings by calling (909) 941-7825.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026

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