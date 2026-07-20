Jacob Doty Re-Signs with Ontario Reign for 2026-27 Season
Published on July 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign officially announced today that forward Jacob Doty has agreed to a contract extension with the club for the 2026-27 season.
Doty, 33, recently just completed his seventh season with Ontario recording four points (2G, 2A) in 48 games while leading the team with 88 penalty minutes and eight fighting majors.
A native of Billings, Montana, Doty is the longest-tenured member of the roster and will be playing the 13thseason of his professional career when the puck drops in the fall. He ranks sixth all-time with the Reign's AHL history with 235 games played and his 444 penalty minutes are second-most.
During his 11 pro seasons from 2014-26, he has appeared in 306 AHL games with the Reign and Chicago Wolves, totaling 46 points (21G, 25A) with 664 penalty minutes.
Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will be available to the public later this summer through OntarioReign.com. Fans can order their season tickets and begin securing group outings by calling (909) 941-7825.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
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