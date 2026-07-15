Mike Haviland Named Ontario Reign Assistant Coach

Published on July 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign officially announced today that they have named Mike Haviland as an assistant coach.

Haviland, 58, brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to the Reign after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prior to his stint with the Blue Jackets, he served as associate coach with the Cleveland Monsters (2022-24), the Blue Jackets' AHL affiliate. He was a head coach in the AHL with the Norfolk Admirals (2005-07), Rockford IceHogs (2007-08), and Hershey Bears (2013-14) while serving as an associate coach with Norfolk (2012-13). From 2008-12, Haviland was an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks, helping the team win the 2010 Stanley Cup.

A native of Middletown, New Jersey, Haviland began his coaching career in the ECHL as an assistant coach with the Trenton Titans from (1999-2001). He went on to serve as head coach of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies from (2001-04) before returning to the Titans as head coach for the (2004-05) season. Haviland guided his teams to Kelly Cup Championships in (2002-03) and (2004-05), establishing a strong track record of success early in his coaching career.

Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will be available to the public later this summer through OntarioReign.com. Fans can order their season tickets and begin securing group outings by calling (909) 941-7825.







American Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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