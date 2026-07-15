Firebirds Name Scott Ford Assistant Coach

Published on July 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced today that the organization has hired Scott Ford as an assistant coach.

Ford, 46, brings more than a decade of professional coaching experience to the Firebirds after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets. Prior to joining Columbus, Ford spent nine seasons coaching in the American Hockey League, including eight with the Milwaukee Admirals and one with the Chicago Wolves. During Ford's tenure in Milwaukee, the Admirals captured three Central Division titles, qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs six times, and appeared in back-to-back Western Conference Finals.

"We're thrilled to add Scott to our coaching staff," said Firebirds General Manager Troy Bodie. "He's a tremendous teacher of the game who has earned the respect of players and coaches throughout professional hockey. Scott understands what it takes to develop players, compete every day, and build a winning culture. Those qualities align perfectly with what we're striving for in Coachella Valley, and we're excited to have him on board."

Prior to his coaching career, Ford played 11 professional seasons from 2004-15. Ford skated in 522 career AHL regular season games with the Cleveland Barons, Providence Bruins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Milwaukee Admirals, and Peoria Rivermen. Ford also played in the ECHL with the Fresno Falcons, Trenton Titans, Dayton Bombers, Utah Grizzlies, and South Carolina Stingrays. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defenseman served as captain of the Admirals during the 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons before retiring following the 2014-15 campaign.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Firebirds organization and become part of what has been built in the Coachella Valley," said Ford. "This is a first-class organization with a strong culture and a clear commitment to developing players while competing to win every night. My family and I are extremely for this opportunity and can't wait to get started."

Ford began his coaching career with Milwaukee in 2015-16, serving on then head coach Dean Evason's staff before remaining behind the Admirals' bench under current head coach Karl Taylor. Following the 2020-21 season with the Chicago Wolves, Ford returned to Milwaukee for three additional seasons before earning his first NHL coaching opportunity with Columbus in 2024.

A native of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Ford played four seasons at the NCAA level with Brown University before beginning his professional career in 2004.







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