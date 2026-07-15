Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Kyle Looft to One-Year Extension

Published on July 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars defenseman Kyle Looft

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman) Texas Stars defenseman Kyle Looft(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Kyle Looft to a one-year AHL standard player contract extension for the 2026-27 season.

Looft, 28, returns for his third full season with the Stars after posting nine points (4-5- 9) in 37 games during the 2025-26 campaign. The 6-foot-4 defenseman has 20 points (9-11- 20) in 96 regular-season games and three assists in 23 playoff contests in his AHL career, all with Texas. He played all 14 Calder Cup Playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference Finals in 2025 and jumped into the Stars lineup for the final three games of the 2026 Division Semifinals against Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Looft spent five years at Bemidji State University from 2019-24. He served as captain during the final two seasons, highlighted by a career-best 28 points (6-22- 28) in 32 games in 2023-24 as a graduate senior. That season he was named to the CCHA's First All-Star Team and was selected as the conference's Defenseman of the Year in leading the Beavers to the regular-season championship.

The Mankato, Minnesota native was originally undrafted before signing with Texas on April 14, 2024.

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