Amerks Add Moser, Conway to Coaching Staff

Published on July 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Stacy Roest announced today that the team has named Scott Moser an assistant coach and Neil Conway as goaltending coach on the staff of head coach Michael Leone.

"We're very excited to have both Scott and Neil join our coaching staff for the upcoming season," said Roest. "Scott's success at the collegiate level combined with Neil's knowledge and experience at the goaltending position will be extremely beneficial for the continued development of our young prospects going forward."

Moser, 37, joins the organization after spending the last four seasons as an associate head coach at the University of Vermont (UVM), overseeing the forwards and power-play unit. During the 2025-26 season, he helped the Catamounts win seven games against ranked opponents while their eight victories over Hockey East were most since 2016-17.

On the international scene, Moser has coached Slovakia in five World Junior (U20) Championships, primarily leading the forwards and power-play. At the 2023 World Juniors in Nova Scotia, the Slovaks finished second in the tournament with a 45.0% success rate on the man-advantage.

Between UVM and Slovakia, Moser has coached over 30 NHL draft picks, including current NHL players and first-round picks Juraj Slafkovský, Šimon Nemec, Dalibor Dvorský, and Sam Honzek.

Prior to Vermont, the Tonawanda, N.Y., native spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) managing the penalty kill unit, which finished second in the ECAC (86.8%) and 12th nationally. Additionally, Moser, who served on the same staff as former Amerks head coach Chuck Weber, helped the Engineers to one of their best seasons as they went 17-15-2, including four straight victories to conclude the regular season in 2019-20. Their 13-8-1 ECAC Hockey record ranked fourth and earned a first-round postseason bye.

Moser's coaching career began at Canisius College in Buffalo, where he served as an assistant coach for five seasons following his time as a player. As an assistant coach, the Golden Griffins captured their first regular season championship in 2016-17 while making three appearances in the Atlantic Hockey Final Four. Moser was part of a Canisius staff that recruited two Hobey Baker Top 10 Finalists and two league Players of the Year.

Outside of collegiate hockey, Moser has coached at the USA Hockey National Camps since 2014.

In four seasons (2008-12) as a player at Canisius, Moser, a two-sport athlete, amassed 23 goals and 36 assists for 59 points in 134 games. A two-time recipient of the team's Dr. David B. Dietz Award, he was a nominee for the Hockey Humanitarian Award in 2011 and the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award in 2012, when he served as the team's captain. He was also a four-year starter in golf, earning MAAC All-Academic each season.

Moser, who was inducted into the Kenmore West High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015, recorded 37 points (17+20) in 57 regular season games with the Mahoning Valley Phantoms (NAHL) during the 2007-08 campaign.

Moser holds degrees in management and marketing as well as a Master's in Sport Administration from Canisius College.

Conway, 38, comes to the Amerks organization after spending the previous five seasons with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms as their director of goaltending. In those five seasons, the team posted an overall record of 185-93-19 record, which included back-to-back 40-win seasons for the first time in team history. The Phantoms, who won the Clark Cup in 2023 and qualified for the playoffs in each of the last five years, had a goaltender finish inside the top 10 in wins, shutouts, and games played amongst all USHL netminders four times.

During the 2025-26 campaign, the Phantoms posted a USHL franchise-best 43 wins and 91 points while allowing 147 goals, the fewest amongst all USHL teams.

Conway had led the development of some of the top goaltending prospects in hockey, most recently being Tobias Trejbal, who was named the USHL's Goaltender of the Year for the 2025-26 season after boasting a 30-9-3 record and three shutouts to go along with a 2.12 goals-against-average in 42 appearances. Trejbal was the first netminder taken in the 2026 NHL Draft (second round, 42nd overall) by the Calgary Flames.

Conway was also instrumental in the development of current Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler, who posted a combined record of 38-13-5 with seven shutouts and a .923 save percentage in 58 career appearances with the Phantoms from 2021-2023. Under Conway's leadership, Fowler backstopped Youngstown to its only championship in 2023 and went on to be named the Clark Cup Most Outstanding Player as well as earning All-USHL First Team and USHL Goaltender of the Year honors. He was also tabbed the Dave Peterson Goalie of the Year, presented annually by USA Hockey to the best American-born goaltender in junior hockey. Fowler's success continued with him onto Boston College, where he was a two-time AHCA East First Team All-American, a two-time Hockey East Goaltending champion and the 2025 recipient of the Mike Richter Award as the nation's top Division I goaltender.

In addition to his tenure with the Phantoms, Conway has also spent the last seven years with the Gilmour Academy since 2019, serving as head goaltending coach for both the boys and girls hockey programs.

Conway has coached at the NCAA Division I level and professionally in Europe. He began his coaching career in the Erste Bank Eishockey Liga (EBEL), Austria's top professional league in 2016-17, before spending one season with the Cleveland Barons T1EHL in 2017-18 and moving onto Colgate University (ECAC) in 2018-19.

Outside of coaching, Conway is the owner and founder of Conway Goaltending, a premier training school offering camps, clinics and personalized instruction specifically for prospective goaltenders.

A native of Painesville, Ohio, Conway attended St. Mary's University in Halifax, where he earned a degree in business and was a Canadian University Sport national champion. He played four seasons of professional hockey in North America as well as in Europe, including three in the ECHL with Cincinnati, Toledo and Elmira from 2013-2016, posting a 21-19-8 record in 51 appearances. He also had brief stints in the EIHL in England and the Series A league in Italy and represented the United States internationally at both the U17 Five Nations Tournament and U18 Gretzky-Hlinka Cup.

In 159 combined junior games between the OHL, OPJHL, and USHL, he posted a 65-58-18 record with three shutouts.

Rochester opens its 71st American Hockey League season a home on Friday, Oct. 2 against the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026

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