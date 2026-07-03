Amerks Name Griffin Della Penna as New Broadcaster and Multimedia Journalist

Published on July 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that Griffin Della Penna has been named the team's new broadcaster and multimedia journalist beginning with the 2026-27 season.

In his new role, Della Penna will take over for the legendary Don Stevens as the primary play-by-play voice of the Amerks for all radio and TV broadcasts as well as assist in the creation, development, and distribution of engaging content across the team's various digital and social media platforms. He will also be instrumental in the implementation of the team's vast network of community outreach initiatives.

"We're thrilled to announce the appointment of Griffin as our new broadcaster and multimedia journalist," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "Griffin joins us during an exciting time as we usher in a new era with a new voice for our 71st season following the retirement of Hall of Famer Don Stevens. Griffin has a unique skillset that we're confident will resonate well with Amerks fans and we're excited for him to take the next step in his career while continuing to be a valuable member of our organization."

Della Penna joins the Amerks after most recently serving as the director of creative content and multimedia reporter for the Coastal Athletic Association, where he was responsible for providing coverage and producing content for both the men's and women's athletic programs and the student-athletes comprising all 13 member universities. He served as the on-site reporter at the CAA championships and appeared on FloSports/CBS Sports broadcasts. During his time with the CAA, he was responsible for the successful implementation of the CAA Insider, a video series highlighting student-athletes, coaches, and teams. Della Penna acted as the sole producer, editor, and reporter for the series.

His extensive broadcast coverage includes more than 300 combined appearances on ESPN+ and ACC networks, serving as the primary play-by-play broadcaster for men's and women's basketball at Canisius University, studio hosting and sideline reporting. While attending Canisius University, he produced a regular weekly series "Around Canisius Athletics" and launched his own podcast featuring alumni interviews and segments with various coaches. He also produced articles for The Griffin Newspaper as the beat writer for the women's soccer and basketball teams.

"As a Western New York kid growing up in Batavia, it is surreal to be taking over for a legend like Don Stevens in this new chapter of Amerks hockey," said Della Penna. "Having the honor to witness Don up close over the last few years and now be able to follow in Don's footsteps is an opportunity that I will never take for granted. This organization has such a deep relationship with the city and I'm looking forward to engraining myself in the Rochester community outside of my duties inside Blue Cross Arena. I can't wait to get to work and for the 2026-27 season to begin."

Della Penna has been a fixture for the last several years on Amerks telecasts on CW Rochester, offering rinkside analysis and real-time reporting to broadcast viewers. He also served as a sideline reporter for the Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League.

This past season, Della Penna served as in-arena host for the Buffalo Sabres during select home games, performing on-camera promotions and conducting intermission features and fan interviews to enhance the overall gameday experience.

In addition to numerous freelance opportunities with the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), and Colgate University, Della Penna has also held internships with WPRI-TV in Rhode Island, the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, 247 Sports where he served as beat reporter for Syracuse football and basketball, Sports Illustrated, and Canisius University. He began his career in sports as a media and content intern with the Sabres and Buffalo Bandits, becoming a regular contributor for the Sabres website and the lead beat writer for Bandits coverage, while also serving as an on-site producer for Sabres Live.

"I'm looking to forward to working with Griffin as he prepares to take on this position," said Stevens, the AHL's longest tenured broadcaster who will be inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame later this month. "He has been an important part of our TV broadcasts over the last few years and has always taken his role seriously and with the utmost professionalism, always willing to listen and improve. Griffin has an excellent grasp on what this position is going to require, and I know he will do a tremendous job."

Della Penna earned his Master's in broadcast and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse of Public Communications at Syracuse University and holds multiple degrees from Canisius University, where he majored in journalism with a concentration in sport broadcast and strategic communication with a leadership minor.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2026

Amerks Name Griffin Della Penna as New Broadcaster and Multimedia Journalist - Rochester Americans

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