Jack Millar Signs Two-Year Contract Extension with Ontario Reign

Published on July 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign officially announced today that defenseman Jack Millar has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the club through the 2027-28 season.

Millar, 25, just completed his second professional season with the Reign recording nine points (2G, 7A) in 40 games while finishing tied for second with a plus-18 rating. He also appeared in five AHL Calder Cup Playoff games last spring notching an assist.

During his rookie season in 2024-25, he skated in 62 games posting 12 assists while recording a plus-19 rating which finished tied for second among all Reign skaters and first among all league rookie defensemen.

A native of Westminster, Colorado, Millar appeared in 134 career NCAA games from 2020-24 at Colorado College registering 31 points (8G, 23A). He was in the lineup for all his school's contests in every one of his four collegiate campaigns.

Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will be available to the public later this summer through OntarioReign.com. Fans can order their season tickets and begin securing group outings by calling (909) 941-7825.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







American Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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