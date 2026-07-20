Bears Add Pair of Defensemen for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today the signings of defensemen Jérémie Biakabutuka and Rhett Parsons to American Hockey League contracts for the 2026-27 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Biakabutuka, 24, collected 23 points (4g, 19a) in 43 games last season with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers to lead Tulsa's defensemen in scoring.

The 6'4", 203-pound defender has registered one assist in 16 career AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Springfield Thunderbirds, and San Diego Gulls. He has also skated in 151 career ECHL games with the Orlando Solar Bears, Florida Everblades, and Tulsa, producing 73 points (16g, 57a).

Prior to turning pro, the Longueuil, Québec native played in the Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League for the Val-d'Or Foreurs, Rimouski Océanic, and Charlottetown Islanders, producing 118 points (40g, 78a) in 266 games.

Biakabutuka is also the nephew of former University of Michigan and National Football League running back Tim Biakabutuka, who played six seasons for the Carolina Panthers after being selected by Carolina with the eighth overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Parsons, 22, split last season between the AHL's Toronto Marlies, where he produced one assist in eight contests, and the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones, where he generated eight points (1g, 7a) in 53 games.

The 6'3", 222-pound blueliner has appeared in 115 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, tallying 13 points (1g, 12a).

Prior to turning pro, the Cremona, Alberta native recorded 52 points (17g, 35a) in 219 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League. He served as an alternate captain with the Tigers for two seasons and was teammates with Hershey goaltender Garin Bjorklund.

The Bears open the 2026-27 season, presented by Penn State Health, at GIANT Center on Saturday, Oct. 3. The puck drops on the club's 89th season in the AHL at 6 p.m. that evening as Hershey hosts the Charlotte Checkers. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.







American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.