Admirals Sign Two to AHL Deals

Published on July 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have signed defensemen John Prokop and Will Gilson to American Hockey League contracts for the 2026-27 season.

A native of Wausau, WI, Prokop joins the Admirals after playing last season with the Toronto Marlies where he posted a goal and dished out a pair of assists for three points in 24 contests as they would go on to win the Calder Cup. He played three seasons of college hockey at Union College earning ECAC All-Rookie Team honors in 2023 and the following season garnered First Team All-ECAC honors and was a Hobey Baker Award nominee after he led the team in points (35) and assists (27).

Gilson joins the Admirals after wrapping up a four-year collegiate career last season with Quinnipiac, where he led team blueliners in scoring with 28 points (5g-23a) and helping the team to the ECC regular season championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament where they advanced to the final eight. The 6-foot, 180-pound d-man appeared in 136 career NCAA games with Quinnipiac, Rensselaer, and Alaska-Anchorage, totaling 25 goals and 60 assists for 85 points.

Prokop, Gilson and the Admirals will kick off the 2026-27 season on the road in Rockford on October 3rd before commencing the home portion of their schedule one week later October 10th at 6 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2026

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