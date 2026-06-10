Admirals Named as Finalist for Corporate Citizen of the Year

Published on June 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team has been named a finalist in BizTimes Media's 2026 Nonprofit Excellence Awards as Corporate Citizen of the Year.

The awards are designed to shine a light on the community impact of southeastern Wisconsin nonprofits and salute the work of for-profit organizations, executives and professionals donating their time, talent and treasure to community causes.

Finalists will be recognized at an awards event on Thursday, July 23 at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Dozens of nominations were submitted for the program this year, and 38 finalists were named in 10 different categories. An overall winner in each category will be announced at the event.

In conjunction with the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team's charitable arm, the Admirals donated over $325,000 to local charities during the 2025-26 season, which included $125,052 in their Community Partners program, which pairs the Admirals with nine Corporate Partners to raise money for local charities based on a statistical category for the team. That amount is then matched by the Power Play Foundation.

In addition to monetary donations, the Admirals are actively involved in many community efforts like serving as celebrity waiters for Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, hosting Try Hockey events for underprivileged kids or one of the countless of community events that Roscoe, the team's mascot, attends every season.

"We take great pride in our being a leader in the Milwaukee community," said Greenberg. "One of the most important things that we do is engage with and give back to the community. When our players show up for training camp they know from day one what huge part community relations play in our organization's success."

The Admirals open the home portion of their 2026-27 season on Saturday, October 10TH at Panther Arena. The rest of next year's schedule will be released this summer.







American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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