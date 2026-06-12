Bears Re-Sign Jalen Luypen for 2026-27 Season

Published on June 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Jalen Luypen to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Luypen, 23, scored once in two regular-season games with Hershey while on a professional tryout agreement. Luypen later signed another AHL PTO with the Tucson Roadrunners, where he appeared in 22 contests and notched six points (4g, 2a). Upon his release from Tucson, he was signed by the Bears to an AHL contract for the remainder of the campaign and skated in three postseason games for Hershey.

The 5'10", 171-pound forward also appeared in 35 games with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, where he led the team in points per game (1.06) while tying for fourth in team scoring with 37 points (14g, 23a). Luypen added four points (3g, 1a) in 11 playoff games with the Stingrays.

The native of Kelowna, British Columbia has appeared in 144 career AHL games with Hershey, Tucson, and Rockford, collecting 41 points (17g, 24a), and has skated in 40 career ECHL matches with South Carolina and Indy, producing 40 points (15g, 25a).

Prior to turning pro, Luypen played five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans, generating 163 points (79g, 84a) in 238 career games and helping Edmonton capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions in 2022.

Luypen was originally a seventh-round selection (216th overall) of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Bears will return for their 89th season of AHL competition in October. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.







American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.