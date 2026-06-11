Bears Re-Sign Veteran Forward Dalton Smith

Published on June 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Dalton Smith to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Smith, 33, completed his second season of competition with the Bears during the 2025-26 campaign, producing six points (2g, 4a) in 60 games, and appearing in three postseason contests. The veteran forward appeared in his 600th career professional game on Dec. 12 versus Providence and eclipsed 1,000 career AHL penalty minutes on Jan. 11 vs. Cleveland. He logged nine fights in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

The 6'2", 205-pound winger has appeared in 580 career AHL games with Hershey, Springfield, Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, Rochester, and Colorado, generating 85 points (37g, 48a) and 1,053 penalty minutes. Since making his professional debut with Springfield during the 2012-13 season, Smith's 580 AHL games rank 29th among players, while his 1,053 penalty minutes rank eighth.

The native of Oshawa, Ontario also appeared in one National Hockey League game with the Buffalo Sabres in the 2019-20 season, and Smith has also suited up in 63 career ECHL games with the Florida Everblades and South Carolina Stingrays, collecting 23 points (10g, 13a) and 153 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Smith played four seasons with the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League, generating 105 points (50g, 55a) in 196 games.

Smith was originally a second-round selection (34th overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2010 NHL Draft.

The Bears will return for their 89th season of AHL competition in October. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.







American Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

Bears Re-Sign Veteran Forward Dalton Smith - Hershey Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.