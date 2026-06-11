San Diego Gulls Head Coach Matt McIlvane Departs Organization

Published on June 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that head coach Matt McIlvane will depart the organization to join the Boston Bruins of the National Hockey League (NHL) as an assistant coach.

McIlvane, the fifth head coach in Gulls American Hockey League (AHL) history, led the club to an 88-97-23-8 record from 2023-26, his first three seasons as an AHL head coach. In 2025-26, McIlvane led the Gulls to a 33-24-6-4 record and their first Calder Cup Playoff berth since 2021-22. Among Gulls head coaches all-time, McIlvane ranks second in both games coached (216) and wins (88), behind only Dallas Eakins in both categories.

"We would like to thank Matt for his commitment to San Diego during his three seasons leading the Gulls," general manager Rick Paterson said. "Matt helped us re-establish an identity of Gulls hockey we could build upon by leading the team to three consecutive seasons with standing points increases, capped with the team's first playoff berth since 2021-22 this past season. He also was a community champion for the city and integrated himself and his family into the fabric of San Diego from his first day on. We wish him the best as he continues his coaching career in Boston."







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