IceHogs Announce Six Dates for 2026-27 Schedule
Published on June 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs have released six guaranteed home dates for the 2026-27 season at the BMO Center.
Saturday, October 3 (Home Opener)
Friday, November 27
Sunday, December 27
Thursday, December 31
Saturday, January 30
Saturday, March 13
The entire 2026-27 regular season schedule, including dates, opponents and times, will be released in conjunction with the AHL later this summer.
Fans can secure their tickets for premium spaces and group experiences for the dates above by emailing icehogstickets@icehogs.com or calling 815-986-6465.
Season ticket packages are on sale now. Visit https://icehogs.com/tickets/seasontickets for more information.
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Rockford IceHogs in action
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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