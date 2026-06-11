IceHogs Announce Six Dates for 2026-27 Schedule

Published on June 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs in action

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs in action(Rockford IceHogs)

The Rockford IceHogs have released six guaranteed home dates for the 2026-27 season at the BMO Center.

Saturday, October 3 (Home Opener)

Friday, November 27

Sunday, December 27

Thursday, December 31

Saturday, January 30

Saturday, March 13

The entire 2026-27 regular season schedule, including dates, opponents and times, will be released in conjunction with the AHL later this summer.

Fans can secure their tickets for premium spaces and group experiences for the dates above by emailing icehogstickets@icehogs.com or calling 815-986-6465.

Season ticket packages are on sale now. Visit https://icehogs.com/tickets/seasontickets for more information.

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American Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

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