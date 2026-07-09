IceHogs 2026-27 Schedule Has Arrived

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Rockford IceHogs today announced the team's 2026-27 regular season schedule. The 28th season of IceHogs Hockey, and the 20th in the AHL, will commence with Opening Night at the BMO Center on Saturday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m.

The '26-27 schedule features 11 different opponents, including five out of division foes (Bakersfield Condors, Hartford Wolf Pack, Providence Bruins, Toronto Marlies and Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins). Rockford will take on their top rivals the Chicago Wolves, 12 times, including six matchups at the BMO Center. The season will conclude on Saturday, April 10, when the Hogs host the Wolves for the final time.

2026-27 Schedule Highlights

Weekend Warriors

The 2026-27 hockey calendar is packed with home weekend dates for the IceHogs. Twenty-eight of the team's 36 home dates fall on a Friday (10), Saturday (11), or Sunday (7). Throughout the 28 weekends of the regular season, 17 of them feature an IceHogs home game. Nine weekends will bring multiple Hogs home games to the BMO Center.

Sunday Funday

The IceHogs will host seven Sunday matinee contests this season inside the BMO Center. Rockford welcomes marquee divisional opponents like the Iowa Wild and Texas Stars for multiple Sundays this year.

Fresh Faces

The IceHogs will face off against five teams this year that weren't on their schedule last season. Rockford will play the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers) of the Pacific Division four times, facing off for the first time since the 2017-2018 campaign. The Hogs will square up against four teams from the Eastern Conference including the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) who will visit the BMO Center in February.

It's Been a While

Rockford is set to challenge three squads from the Atlantic Division, each for a game at home and a game on the road. The Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers) travel to "The Screw City" for a January 30 matchup. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) are in town on February 26. On March 24, the Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins) visit the BMO Center for the first time since the 2007 season.

Home for the Holidays

The IceHogs play on or near several holiday dates in the 2026-27 schedule. Families can bookend their Thanksgiving festivities with IceHogs hockey at home. On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the Hogs host the rival Milwaukee Admirals and then on Friday, Nov. 28, Rockford is back in action to take on the Texas Stars. Shortly after Christmas, the team is back at the BMO on Sunday, Dec. 27, against the Iowa Wild. The IceHogs will ring in the new year on Wednesday, Dec. 31, with a matinee celebration against the Wolves.

School is in Session

Rockford has four morning games on its road schedule for the 2026-27 regular season. On November 5, the Hogs are in Des Moines for a 10:30 a.m. puck drop. Less than a week later, Grand Rapids is the site for a 10:00 a.m. start time on November 11. North of the border, the Hogs and Moose will have their morning coffee together for a 10:30 a.m. matchup on December 16. The fourth and final morning contest will be held on February 18 at 11:00 a.m. in Rosemont against the Wolves.

Keeping it in the Division

Fifty-eight of the IceHogs' 72 games on the 2026-27 schedule come against Central Division opponents. Out of the six other teams in the Central, the IceHogs face Chicago the most with 12 matchups. Last season, the Hogs played 60 divisional games and finished with a 25-30-3-2 record in those contests.

Season Ticket Memberships

IceHogs season ticket members have access to the best seats at the lowest price and enjoy special perks like free parking for all games and invitations to exclusive events with the IceHogs players during the season. Fill out an interest form today at icehogs.com/tickets/seasontickets or contact a ticket rep at (815) 986-6465 or email icehogstickets@icehogs.com to learn more.

2026-27 Rockford IceHogs Schedule Breakdown

Month:

October: 9 games - 4 home, 5 away

November: 12 games - 7 home, 5 away

December: 11 games - 6 home, 5 away

January: 12 games - 4 home, 8 away

February: 8 games - 8 home, 2 away

March: 13 games - 5 home, 8 away

April: 4 games - 1 home, 3 away

Opponent:

Bakersfield Condors: 4 games - 2 home, 2 away

Chicago Wolves: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away

Grand Rapids Griffins: 10 games - 5 home, 5 away

Hartford Wolf Pack: 2 games - 1 home, 1 away

Iowa Wild: 10 games - 5 home, 5 away

Manitoba Moose: 8 games - 4 home, 4 away

Milwaukee Admirals: 10 games - 5 home, 5 away

Providence Bruins: 2 games - 1 home, 1 away

Texas Stars: 8 games - 4 home, 4 away

Toronto Marlies: 4 games - 2 home, 2 away

Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins: 2 games - 1 home, 1 away

2026-27 Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 9 at Iowa (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 10 at Iowa (6 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 16 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 18 at Grand Rapids (3 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 24 at Toronto (3 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 25 at Toronto (3 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 30 vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Texas Stars (4 p.m.)

Thursday, Nov. 5 at Iowa (10:30 a.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 8 vs. Iowa (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Grand Rapids (10 a.m.)

Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 17 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 20 at Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 22 at Manitoba (2 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 25 vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 27 vs. Texas (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 28 at Milwaukee (6 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 4 vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 6 vs. Milwaukee (4 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 8 vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 11 at Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 12 at Chicago (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Manitoba (10:30 a.m.)

Friday, Dec. 18 at Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Grand Rapids (4 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 27 vs. Iowa (4 p.m.)

Monday, Dec. 28 at Milwaukee (6:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 2 at Texas (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 3 at Texas (5 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 6 at Chicago (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 9 at Chicago (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 10 at Grand Rapids (3 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 15 at Iowa (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 16 at Iowa (6 p.m.)

Wed, Jan. 20 vs. Texas (7 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 22 vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 24 vs. Texas (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. Hartford (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 31 at Grand Rapids (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 3 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 6 vs. Toronto (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 7 vs. Toronto (7 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 12 vs. Bakersfield (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. Bakersfield (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 18 at Chicago (11 a.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 20 at Chicago (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Chicago (4 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Mar. 3 at Hartford (5:30 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 5 at Providence (6:05 p.m.)

Sunday, Mar. 7 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, Mar. 10 at Chicago (7 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 12 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 13 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 19 at Grand Rapids (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 20 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Mar. 21 at Milwaukee (5 p.m.)

Wednesday, Mar. 24 vs. Providence (7 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 26 at Bakersfield (9:10 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 27 at Bakersfield (9:10 p.m.)

Wednesday, Mar. 31 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Apr. 3 at Texas (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Apr. 4 at Texas (5 p.m.)

Friday, Apr. 9 at Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Friday, Apr. 10 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

*All times Central

Stay up to date on all IceHogs player transactions with the Rockford IceHogs 2026-27 Player Tracker.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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