Hamilton Hammers Unveil Full Schedule For Historic Inaugural Season

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hamilton Hammers News Release







HAMILTON, ON - Fresh off unveiling the club's inaugural jerseys, the Hamilton Hammers today announced the complete schedule for the franchise's first American Hockey League season, bringing fans one step closer to the return of professional hockey to Hamilton.

With excitement continuing to build following this week's jersey reveal, fans can now begin planning for a historic inaugural campaign that includes 36 regular season home games at TD Coliseum beginning Friday, October 9 against the Toronto Marlies.

The Hammers will open their inaugural season on Friday, October 2 in Belleville before returning home one week later to write the next chapter in Hamilton hockey history.

"The release of the Hamilton Hammers' inaugural schedule marks another exciting milestone as we prepare to welcome professional hockey back to Hamilton," said Nick DeLuco, SVP & General Manager, TD Coliseum.

"While we're incredibly proud of the transformation of TD Coliseum, what excites us most is what the Hammers will mean to our community. This team will create new traditions, bring people together, inspire the next generation of hockey fans and add new energy to our downtown and our city. From Opening Night against the Toronto Marlies to the many memorable moments that will follow, we look forward to creating an electric atmosphere and helping write the next chapter of Hamilton's proud hockey story."

The Hammers' inaugural home schedule features 36 games, including 24 weekend contests, a Family Day afternoon matchup on February 15 and two School Day games throughout the season. Fans can also look forward to special theme nights, promotional games and giveaways, which will be announced later this summer.

Fans looking to gear up for the inaugural season can now pre-order official Hamilton Hammers jerseys by visiting Shop.HamiltonHammers.com.

Season Seat Membership deposits are available now, with memberships starting as low as $875. Fans who place a deposit will receive priority access to select the best available seats before memberships go on sale to the general public in the coming weeks. Visit HamiltonHammers.com to place a deposit for priority access or join the mailing list to stay up to date on upcoming on-sales and ticket information.

INAUGURAL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

¬Â¢ Season Opener: Friday, October 2 at Belleville

¬Â¢ Home Opener: Friday, October 9 vs. the Toronto Marlies

¬Â¢ 36 regular season home games at TD Coliseum

¬Â¢ 24 weekend home games, including 7 Fridays, 12 Saturdays and 5 Sundays

¬Â¢ Family Day Game: Monday, February 15 at 2:00 p.m.

¬Â¢ School Day Games: Wednesday, November 25 and Wednesday, March 3 at 11:00 a.m.

¬Â¢ Six-game homestand: January 23 - February 6

¬Â¢ Eight meetings each against the Toronto Marlies and Belleville Senators

2026-27 HAMILTON HAMMERS HOME SCHEDULE

All home games are played at TD Coliseum. For the complete schedule, including away games, visit HamiltonHammers.com

DATE TIME OPPONENT

October 2026

Fri., Oct. 9 7:00 p.m. Toronto Marlies (Home Opener)

Sun., Oct. 11 3:00 p.m. Toronto Marlies

Fri., Oct. 16 7:00 p.m. Rochester Americans

Sun., Oct. 18 3:00 p.m. Syracuse Crunch

Thu., Oct. 29 7:00 p.m. Hartford Wolf Pack

November 2026

Wed., Nov. 4 7:00 p.m. Toronto Marlies

Fri., Nov. 6 7:00 p.m. Providence Bruins

Sat., Nov. 7 7:00 p.m. Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Fri., Nov. 20 7:00 p.m. Belleville Senators

Wed., Nov. 25 11:00 a.m. Syracuse Crunch (School Day Game)

December 2026

Fri., Dec. 11 7:00 p.m. Belleville Senators

Sat., Dec. 12 5:00 p.m. Toronto Marlies

Sun., Dec. 20 3:00 p.m. Laval Rocket

Tue., Dec. 29 7:00 p.m. Utica Comets

Wed., Dec. 30 7:00 p.m. Syracuse Crunch

January 2027

Sat., Jan. 2 7:00 p.m. Belleville Senators

Wed., Jan. 6 7:00 p.m. Laval Rocket

Sat., Jan. 9 7:00 p.m. Utica Comets

Wed., Jan. 13 7:00 p.m. Cleveland Monsters

Sat., Jan. 23 5:00 p.m. Cleveland Monsters

Sun., Jan. 24 5:00 p.m. Belleville Senators

Sat., Jan. 30 5:00 p.m. Belleville Senators

Sun., Jan. 31 3:00 p.m. Rochester Americans

February 2027

Thu., Feb. 4 7:00 p.m. Abbotsford Canucks

Sat., Feb. 6 4:00 p.m. Abbotsford Canucks

Sat., Feb. 13 5:00 p.m. Springfield Thunderbirds

Mon., Feb. 15 2:00 p.m. Utica Comets (Family Day Game)

Fri., Feb. 19 7:00 p.m. Grand Rapids Griffins

Sat., Feb. 20 5:00 p.m. Grand Rapids Griffins

Sat., Feb. 27 5:00 p.m. Rochester Americans

March 2027

Wed., Mar. 3 11:00 a.m. Cleveland Monsters (School Day Game)

Wed., Mar. 17 7:00 p.m. Hershey Bears

Fri., Mar. 19 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sat., Mar. 27 5:00 p.m. Toronto Marlies

April 2027

Thu., Apr. 8 7:00 p.m. Laval Rocket

Sat., Apr. 10 3:00 p.m. Laval Rocket

Additional details regarding promotional nights, giveaways and special events will be announced later this summer.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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