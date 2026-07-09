Comets Release Schedule for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The excitement in the Mohawk Valley continues today as the Utica Comets announced their full schedule for the 2026-27 campaign. This season promises to bring back many fan-favorite traditions as well as an increase in family-friendly games. The complete schedule is now available at uticacomets.com/games, with a printable version at uticacomets.com/printable.

The Comets will open the 2026-27 calendar on the road for the first time since 2022 when they head to Providence to face the Bruins on Friday, October 2nd at 7:05 PM. The Comets ended the 2025-26 season with consecutive wins against the Bruins, which included a 4-2 win in their season finale at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Comets will host the Rochester Americans the following weekend in their Home Opener on Saturday, October 10th at 6 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center. It will be the first time in franchise history in which the Comets open at home on a Saturday and with less than 200 tickets available, this promises to be one of the most exciting games on the schedule with special pregame activities, player meet & greet opportunities, and a family-friendly atmosphere-a great chance for kids to get photos with Comets' mascot, Naudie.

Among the returning traditions to this year's schedule include Veteran's Day on November 11th and a Thanksgiving Eve game on November 25th, which always features a packed house. The Comets will also play at home on Black Friday this year for just the second time in franchise history and the first time since 2014, giving families a great way to continue their Thanksgiving celebration.

The new schedule also features five Sunday afternoon home games-November 1st, December 27th, January 3rd, January 24th, and March 7th-providing families convenient opportunities to get out and take in Comets hockey.

The Comets will also host a game on St. Patrick's Day, Wednesday, March 17th, creating the perfect setting for the Mohawk Valley to celebrate the festive holiday.

Fans are encouraged to view the full schedule and secure their tickets early for the best seats and experiences. Season Ticket Memberships and individual game tickets are available at uticacomets.com/tickets or by calling 315-790-9070.

With the season set to get underway in less than 90 days, hockey in Utica is right around the corner.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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